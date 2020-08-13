THROUGH AUG. 28
”Inspiration” — Dale Chihuly, James Mongrain and Vintage Venetian Glass from the George R. Stroemple Collection, 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, $8-$10. Tickets: sdc-arts.org.
”How Do You See God?” Exhibit: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Mondays-Saturdays, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; academy framesco.com/monthly-exhibition3rd-friday- reception.
THROUGH AUG. 30
August Featured Artists — Jerry Thompson, Marilyn Kirkman, Jan Oyler, Diana Zombola, Peggy Cook and Barb McAdams, opens 1-5 p.m., Arati Artists Gallery, 2524 W. Colorado Ave. Exhibit runs through 1-5 p.m. Fridays-Sundays through Aug. 30; 636-1901, aratiartists.com.
THROUGH SEPT. 19
”Fumio Sawa: Meditations on Truth and Beauty” — 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, $8-$10. Tickets: sdc-arts.org.
THROUGH DEC. 6
”A Spirit of Tradition” — 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, $8-$10. Tickets: sdc-arts.org.
THROUGH JAN. 9
”Gray & Gray: 75 Years of Working in Dirt” — 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Hoag Gallery, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo,. Tickets: sdc-arts.org.
THROUGH MAY 9
”Glass Art from Around the Region” — 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, 210 N. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo, $8-$10. Tickets: sdc-arts.org.
”This Moment Now” — Works by Karen Khoury, noon-5 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St., Suite A; 720-951-0573, g44gallery.com.
THURSDAY
Paint the Town Blue — With B.J. Estares and Route 61, 5:30 p.m., Thorndale Park, 2310 W. Uintah St.; pikespeakblues.org/paintthetownblue.
FRIDAY
Dueling Pianos — 6:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $20. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.
SATURDAY
Sofakiller — 6:30 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $20. Tickets: bootbarnhall.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
The Long Run — Eagles Tribute — 6 and 9 p.m. Saturday, 5 and 8 p.m. Sunday, Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $80. Tickets: 476-2200, stargazerstheatre.com.
WEDNESDAY
Hillside Gardens Summer Concert Series — With Blue Frog, 6-8:30 p.m., Hillside Gardens & Event Center, 1006 S. Institute St., $10 at the door; hillsidegardensandevents.com.
AUG. 20
Art Hop — Jean Alfieri will be signing both her “Zuggy the Pug Rescue” series and her new guided journal, “Blessed to be Me” and Susan Mathis will sign the second installment of the “Thousand Islands Gilded Age” series, “Devyn’s Dilemma” along with her other titles, 5-8 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
