CLASSES
Authentic Indian Recipes — 2840 Helmsdale Drive. Cost and Registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Chicken Tikka Masala, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Savory Potato Patty, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday.
• Saag Paneer, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. July 18.
Colorado Springs Vegan Cooking Academy — Epicentral Coworking, 415 N. Tejon St. Registration: csvegancooking.com.
• Air Frying 101, 6:30-7:30 p.m. July 18, $15.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Call for cost. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.
• Vegetables, 5:30-9 p.m. Tuesday.
• Meat Expert, 9 a.m.-noon July 18.
• Wine Pairing — American Nosh 1, 5-6 p.m. July 18.
Golden Lotus Foundation Asian Cuisine Cooking Classes — 1-3 p.m. July 29, 2985 Shoreham Circle, $35. Call for menu. Registration: Cynthia Aki, 271-5050, cynthia.chung@juno.com.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Young Chefs Class: Calling All Chocoholics, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, $75.
• Steakhouse at Home, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $89.
• Young Chefs Class: A Trip to Mexico, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday and July 18, $149.
• Baking Class: French Macarons, 6:30-9:30 p.m. July 18, $79.
EVENTS
JULY 20
Taste of Elegance — Sample creations of chefs as they complete one-of-a-kind pork creations, 6-8:30 p.m., Renaissance Denver Stapleton Hotel, 3801 Quebec St., Denver, $60. Advance tickets: coloradoffafoundation.org.
THROUGH OCT. 27
Murder Mystery Interactive Dinner and Scenic Train Ride — 6-9 p.m. Saturdays, Royal Gorge Route Railroad, South Third Street, Cañon City, go online for cost. Reservations: redherring productions.com.
THROUGH OCT. 30
Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.
FOURTH TUESDAYS
Argonaut Wine and Liquor Wine Tasting — 100 wines and appetizers, 5:30-8 p.m., Park Hill Golf Course, 4141 E. 35th Ave., Denver, $30 in advance, $35 day of event. Reservations: Sheila Carey, 303-831-7788.
THURSDAYS-SUNDAYS
Denver Winery Tour — 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Denver, $119-$139. Reservations: milehighwinetours.com/reserve-now.
SATURDAYS
Italian Wine Tasting — 8-10 p.m., Fratelli Ristorante Italiano & Artist Galleria, Roman Bar, 124 N. Nevada Ave., cash bar; 575-9571.
SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS
Downtown Food Tour — 2-5 p.m. Saturdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays, downtown, $59. Reservations: rockymountain foodtours.com.
