CLASSES
Authentic Indian Recipes — 2840 Helmsdale Drive. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Meaty Saturdays — Chicken Tikka Masala, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Meatless Mondays — Chutney and Chai, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday.
• Street Eats — Samosas and Mint Chutney, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday.
• Vegan Wednesdays — Okra Stir Fry, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Aug. 22.
Colorado Springs Senior Center — 1514 N. Hancock Ave. Registration: 955-3400, tinyurl.com/yanx8k37.
• Intro to Water-Bath Canning & Jam Making, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesday-Aug. 23, $12, plus $8 for supplies.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Call for cost. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.
• Cupcakes, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Strawberry Cake, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
Gather Food Studio — 2015 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Date Night — 5-8 p.m. Friday, call for cost.
• Another One Bites the Crust: Flatbreads — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 22, $45.
• The Mediterranean Dinner — 6-8 p.m. Aug. 22, $50.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Food and Wine Tasting: A Pinot Party, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $79.
• A Gourmet Brunch, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $79.
EVENTS
THROUGH TUESDAY
Colorado State University Extension’s Peach Sale — Orders taken through 5 p.m. Tuesday for Colorado Western Slope stone-free organic peaches, $29-$49. Pick-up 4-6 p.m. April 28, 17 N. Spruce St.; tinyurl.com/yd386cnz.
SUNDAY
Manitou Springs Street Breakfast — To benefit the Manitou Springs, Green Mountain Falls, Cascade and Crystal Park volunteer fire departments, 7:30-10 a.m., 929 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $5; pikespeakmarathon.org.
Clam Jam X — 3:30 p.m., The Margarita and PineCreek, 7350 Pine Creek Drive, $60. Reservations: 598-8667.
AUG. 24
Happy Trails BBQ — 6-9 p.m., Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road. Call for cost and reservations: 520-6387.
AUG. 25
Ice Cream Social — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., McAllister House Museum, 423 N. Cascade Ave.; mcallisterhouse.org.
THROUGH OCT. 30
Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.
FOURTH TUESDAYS
Argonaut Wine and Liquor Wine Tasting — 100 wines and appetizers, 5:30-8 p.m., Park Hill Golf Course, 4141 E. 35th Ave., Denver, $30 in advance, $35 day of event. Reservations: Sheila Carey, 1-303-831-7788.
SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS
Downtown Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., downtown, $59. Reservations: rockymountain foodtours.com.
Email information at least two weeks in advance to listings@gazette.com.