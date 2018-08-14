food-whatscooking
 Carlotta Olson
CLASSES

Authentic Indian Recipes — 2840 Helmsdale Drive. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.

• Meaty Saturdays — Chicken Tikka Masala, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday.

• Meatless Mondays — Chutney and Chai, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday.

• Street Eats — Samosas and Mint Chutney, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday.

• Vegan Wednesdays — Okra Stir Fry, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Aug. 22.

Colorado Springs Senior Center — 1514 N. Hancock Ave. Registration: 955-3400, tinyurl.com/yanx8k37.

• Intro to Water-Bath Canning & Jam Making, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesday-Aug. 23, $12, plus $8 for supplies.

The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Call for cost. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.

• Cupcakes, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday.

• Strawberry Cake, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.

Gather Food Studio — 2015 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.

• Date Night — 5-8 p.m. Friday, call for cost.

• Another One Bites the Crust: Flatbreads — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 22, $45.

• The Mediterranean Dinner — 6-8 p.m. Aug. 22, $50.

The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.

• Food and Wine Tasting: A Pinot Party, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $79.

• A Gourmet Brunch, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $79.

EVENTS

THROUGH TUESDAY

Colorado State University Extension’s Peach Sale — Orders taken through 5 p.m. Tuesday for Colorado Western Slope stone-free organic peaches, $29-$49. Pick-up 4-6 p.m. April 28, 17 N. Spruce St.; tinyurl.com/yd386cnz.

SUNDAY

Manitou Springs Street Breakfast — To benefit the Manitou Springs, Green Mountain Falls, Cascade and Crystal Park volunteer fire departments, 7:30-10 a.m., 929 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $5; pikespeakmarathon.org.

Clam Jam X — 3:30 p.m., The Margarita and PineCreek, 7350 Pine Creek Drive, $60. Reservations: 598-8667.

AUG. 24

Happy Trails BBQ — 6-9 p.m., Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road. Call for cost and reservations: 520-6387.

AUG. 25

Ice Cream Social — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., McAllister House Museum, 423 N. Cascade Ave.; mcallisterhouse.org.

THROUGH OCT. 30

Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.

FOURTH TUESDAYS

Argonaut Wine and Liquor Wine Tasting — 100 wines and appetizers, 5:30-8 p.m., Park Hill Golf Course, 4141 E. 35th Ave., Denver, $30 in advance, $35 day of event. Reservations: Sheila Carey, 1-303-831-7788.

SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS

Downtown Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., downtown, $59. Reservations: rockymountain foodtours.com.

