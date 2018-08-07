CLASSES
Authentic Indian Recipes — 2840 Helmsdale Drive. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
• Meaty Saturdays — Chicken Curry, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday .
• Meatless Mondays — Vegan Pancakes, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday.
• Vegan Wednesdays — Saag, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Aug. 15.
Colorado Springs Culinary Enthusiasts 2018 Culinary Kid’s Program — 6005 Twin Rock Court. Registration: coloradospringsculinary enthusiasts.com.
• Junior Chef Afterschool Session 2, Thursday-Sept. 20, $400.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Call for cost. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.
• English Toffee, noon-1 p.m. Thursday.
• Fix & Feast 5, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• Wine Pairing — American Nosh 2, 2-3 p.m. Saturday.
• Salads, 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday.
• Bread, 10-11 a.m. Aug. 15.
Gather Food Studio — 2015 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Colorado Local — 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $55.
• Lunch & Learn; Lunch & Dinner — Noon-1 p.m. Friday, $20.
• Get Crabby — 5-8 p.m. Friday, $75.
• Backyard BBQ — 5-8 p.m. Saturday, $65.
• Movie Night and Julia Child’s Birthday — 5-8:30 p.m. Aug. 15, $75.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 1-303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Young Chefs Class: French Macarons, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, $75.
• Knife Skills, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $79.
• Couples Class: Pork Belly Pairings, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, call for cost.
• Cooking the Paleo Way: Breakfasts and Traveling Lunches, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $79.
EVENTS
THROUGH AUG. 21
Colorado State University Extension’s Peach Sale — Orders taken through 5 p.m. Aug. 21 for Colorado Western Slope Stone-Free Organic Peaches, $29-$49. Pick up 4-6 p.m. April 28, 17 N. Spruce St.; tinyurl.com/yd386cnz.
AUG. 19
Clam Jam X — 3:30 p.m., The Margarita at PineCreek, 7350 Pine Creek Drive, $60. Reservations: 598-8667.
AUG. 24
Happy Trails BBQ — 6-9 p.m., Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road. Call for cost and reservations: 520-6387.
AUG. 25
Ice Cream Social — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., McAllister House Museum, 423 N. Cascade Ave.; mcallisterhouse.org.
Wine Festival — To benefit Colorado Springs Dance Theatre, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 1832 N. Cascade Ave., $50. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y8sbsc7y.
THROUGH OCT. 30
Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.
FOURTH TUESDAYS
Argonaut Wine and Liquor Wine Tasting — 100 wines and appetizers, 5:30-8 p.m., Park Hill Golf Course, 4141 E. 35th Ave., Denver, $30 in advance, $35 day of event. Reservations: Sheila Carey, 1-303-831-7788.
SATURDAYS
Italian Wine Tasting — 8-10 p.m., Fratelli Ristorante Italiano & Artist Galleria, Roman Bar, 124 N. Nevada Ave., cash bar; 575-9571.