SUNDAY
New Life Toastmasters — 2:30-3:30 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; Anthony, arminc32@gmail.com.
MONDAY
Go and Grow Networking — Noon-1 p.m., 410 Tia Juana St.; Jenn Wright, 499-9012.
Rotary Club of East Colorado Springs — 12:15-1:30 p.m., Patty Jewett Golf Course Clubhouse, 900 E. Espanola St., free; eastcolo springsrotary.org.
Pikes Peak Workforce Center — Workforce Investment Act Adult Information Session, 9-11 a.m., Citizens Service Center, 1675 Garden of the Gods Road, free. Registration: ppwfc.org.
Colorado Springs Toastmasters Club 555 — 6 p.m., City Hall, 212 E. Kiowa St.; 555.toastmastersclubs.org.
TUESDAY
Tenacious Toastmasters — 7:15-8:15 a.m., City Hall, Academy Room, 107 N. Nevada Ave.; Bob, 440-8853.
Tri-Lakes Business Accelerators — 7:45 a.m., Fairfield Inn, 15275 Struthers Road; tinyurl.com/y8do86tf.
Power Hour Networking — 8-9 a.m., Shots Coffee, 162 Tracker Drive, Suite 100; danpiggot@gmail.com.
Effective Market Research for Small Businesses — 9-11:30 a.m., Pikes Peak SBDC Conference Room, 559 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Suite 101, $20. Registration: tinyurl.com/ybkhoho2.
Quail Lake Toastmasters — Noon-1 p.m., Cheyenne Place, 945 Tenderfoot Hill Road; DeeDee, 235-6725, 813975.toastmastersclubs.org.
Career Jump Start — 6-8 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/y9fuwqgj.
TopClass Toastmasters — 6:30-7:45 p.m., College America, 2020 N. Academy Blvd.; Deb Horowitz, 466-3652.
Wisdom and Wealth Mastermind Group — 7-9 p.m., 755 Colorado 105, Suite C, Palmer Lake; Monument Library, 488-0621.
WEDNESDAY
Pikes Peak Toastmasters — 6:44 a.m., National Swimming Pool Association, 4775 Granby Circle; 3044.toastmastersclubs.org.
CS Business Builders — A Mastermind Group, 7-8:30 a.m., cost involved. Call for location: Tara, 330-1268.
Austin Bluffs Sertoma — 7:20 a.m., Valley Hi Country Club, 610 S. Chelton Road; sertomaincolorado.org.
Pikes Peak Professionals BNI — 7:45-9:30 a.m., Comfort Suites, 1055 Kelly Johnson Blvd.; Jason, 649-6825.
BNI Tri-Lakes — 8-9:30 a.m., call for location; Michelle, 484-0384.
Pep-Net Tri-Lakes — 8-9:30 a.m., call for location; John, 357-6601.
Cybersecurity Simplified: What Your Small Business Needs to Know — 9 a.m.-noon, Pikes Peak SBDC Conference Room, 559 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Suite 101, $20. Registration: tinyurl.com/y8t6naqd.
1 Million Cups — 9 a.m., go online for location: 1millioncups.com/ coloradosprings.
North Colorado Springs Rotary Club — Noon, Patty Jewett Golf Course, 900 E. Espanola St.; 522-2507.
Currently Speaking Toastmasters — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Fire Station No. 14, 1875 Dublin Blvd., free; tinyurl.com/qx3om8n.
Business Exchange Meeting — Learn about low-cost group advertising, 8-9 p.m., Falcon Police Building, 7850 Goddard St.; Lisa, 522-1179.
THURSDAY
Networking in Christ Chapter 101 — 7-8:30 a.m., Kairos Coffee and Tea, inside YWAM, 505 Popes Bluff Trail; 494-3023, jerry_king@us.aflac.com.
Up Your Leads Networking Group — 8-9:30 a.m., Circle U Center- LegalShield Success Center, 1120 N. Circle Drive, Suite 10, visit two times free, $120 per year; tinyurl.com/yd9339hd.
Business Plan in a Day — 9 a.m.-noon, Pikes Peak SBDC Conference Room, 559 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Suite 101, $20. Registration: tinyurl.com/ybxopf26.
Why are Taxes Important to You and the Economy” — 9:30-11:30 a.m., Colorado Technical University, 4435 N. Chestnut St.. $35. Registration: pillarinstitute.org.
Broadmoor Rotary Club Luncheon — Noon, DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.; Mark Potter, 331-4824.
Toastmasters — Noon-1 p.m., Fire Station 19, 2490 Research Parkway; faccmasters.toastmastersclubs.org, Jim Wood 685-5781.
Kiwanis Club of Pikes Peak — Noon-1 p.m., Patty Jewett Golf Course, 900 E. Espanola St., free for prospective new members; Alan Agee, 337-0711.
Visually-Based — 1:30-4:30 p.m., Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument free. Registration: tinyurl.com/y8byl3lm.
Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce Sunset Meet and Greet — 5-7:30 p.m., Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center, 530 Communications Circle, $5-$15. Registration: tinyurl.com/yb6s29sv.
Profit from the Tech Tools the Pros Use — 6-7:30 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/ycg5qf72.
S-Peak Leaders Advanced Toastmasters — 6:30-8:15 p.m., Rockrimmon Library Branch, 832 Village Center Drive; Deb Horowitz, 466-3652.
LegalShield and IDShield Business Overview — 7-8 p.m., Circle U Center-LegalShield Success Center, 1120 N. Circle Drive, Suite 10, free; 243-3174.
FRIDAY
Networking in Christ Chapter 103 — 7:30-8:45 a.m., Open Door Café, Rocky Mountain Calvary Church, 4285 N. Academy Blvd.; Tim Rohlfing, 599-7431, timothy.b.rohlfing@ampf.com.
Starz Group Networking — Businesses helping businesses, 8-9:30 a.m., Maria’s Taco Shop, 2812 E. Pikes Peak Ave., free, cost for breakfast; 229-6105.
C21 Toastmasters — 1-2 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; Deb Horowitz; 466-3652.
Capital Accumulation Club — For local investors interested in Crypto Currency, 8:30-9:30 p.m., Cafe 225, 225 N. Weber St.; Bill, 426-0081.
Rotary Club of Colorado Springs — Noon-1:30 p.m., The Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave.; administration.manager@coloradospringsrotary.org.
SATURDAY
Underearners Anonymous — 11 a.m.-noon, Movement Arts Community Studio, 525 E. Fountain Blvd., Suite 150; 660-8852.
COMING UP
July 30: Social Security 101 — 5:30-7:30 p.m., PPACG Area Agency on Aging, 14 S. Chestnut St., free. Registration: 471-2096.
Aug. 2: UCCS Mini-MBA Info Session & Open House — 4:30-6 p.m., UCCS, 1420 Austin Bluffs Parkway, free. Registration required by Aug. 1: uccs.edu/business/oped.
Aug. 9: Pros and Cons of Reverse Mortgages — 10-11 a.m., Colorado Springs Senior Center, 1514 N. Hancock Ave., free. Registration: 955-3400, tinyurl.com/yanx8k37.
Aug. 13: Golf Classic — To benefit Feeding Colorado and Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 9 a.m., Colorado Touchstone Energy, Perry Park Country Club, Larkspur, $175. Registration: tinyurl.com/y8669dj6.
Aug. 20-24: Colorado Springs Startup Week — Go online for events and information; tinyurl.com/yanv36hd.
Aug. 21: Accolades Business Leader of the Year Award Luncheon — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., The Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., $65-$75. Registration required by Aug. 15: tinyurl.com/y7l62sy2.
Aug. 23: Peak Startup Pitch Night — 5:30-7 p.m., Epicentral Coworking, 415 N. Tejon St., free. Registration: peakstartup.org/pitchnight.
Aug. 28: Basics of Bookkeeping — 9 a.m.-noon, Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument free. Registration: tinyurl.com/y7mflcph.
Aug. 29-Oct. 24: Financial Peace University — 6:15-7:45 p.m. Wednesdays, First Presbyterian Church, 219 E. Bijou St. Cost and registration: 884-6117, fpu.com/1066205.
Sept. 11-Dec. 11: UCCS Mini-MBA 2018 — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, UCCS, 1420 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $3,200. Registration required by Sept. 3: uccs.edu/business/oped.
Nov. 1: Peak Startup and Epicentral’s Business Wake — To pay tribute to the departed business and ideas in our community, 6-7:30 p.m., Epicentral Coworking, 415 N. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/yaw2eph3.