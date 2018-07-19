Brew
CALENDAR
THROUGH SEPT. 9
Tom Marioni: “The Act of Drinking Beer with Friends is the Highest Form of Art” Exhibit — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10. Free admission and free beer served 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
THURSDAY
Happy Tails Happy Hour — To benefit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 3-6 p.m., Rock Bottom Brewery, 3316 Cinema Point; hsppr.org/happyhour.
VolunBeer — Spend an hour helping Care and Share sort and repack food donations, then enjoy beer samplings and food samples, 5:30-7 p.m., Care and Share Food Bank Distribution Center, 2605 Preamble Point, $25. Registration:careandshare.org/volunbeer.
Colorado Springs Sky Sox vs. Round Rock Express — $3 Thirsty Thursday — Specialty craft brew available for $3, 6:40 p.m., Security Service Field, 4385 Tutt Blvd., go online for ticket prices; skysox.com.
FRIDAY
719 Day Brewfest 2018 — 5-9 p.m., Weidner Field, 6303 Barnes Road, $10-$45. Advance tickets: 719day.com.
Kolsch 440 Tapping — 5 p.m., Trinity Brewing Co., 1466 Garden of the Gods Road; trinitybrew.com.
SATURDAY
Springs Beer Fest — With more than 120 beers, 1-4 p.m., America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive, $35-$50. Advance tickets: springsbeerfest.com.
JULY 26
Happy Tails Happy Hour — To benefit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 4-7 p.m., Bristol Brewing, 1604 S. Cascade Ave.; hsppr.org/happyhour.
Beer Pairing — Colorado Nosh 1 Class — 5-6 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd. Call for cost. Registration: 694-4016, tfkcc.com.
Colorado Springs Sky Sox vs. El Paso Chihuahuas — $3 Thirsty Thursday — Specialty craft brew available for $3, 6:40 p.m., Security Service Field, 4385 Tutt Blvd., go online for ticket prices; skysox.com.
JULY 28
Westy Craft Brew Fest — 6-9 p.m., Westminster; westybrewfest.com.
JULY 31
CPCD/Head Start’s Hops on the Bus — 5-7:30 p.m., Local Relic at The Carter Payne, 320 S. Weber St. Reservations required by Tuesday: tinyurl.com/y8833lzm.
AUG. 5
Happy Tails Happy Hour — To benefit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 6-9 p.m., Pub Dog Colorado, 2207 Bott Ave.; hsppr.org/happyhour.
AUG. 11
Happy Tails Happy Hour — To benefit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 3-6 p.m., Peaks N Pines Brewing Co., 4005 Tutt Blvd.; hsppr.org/happyhour.
Arts & Ales Festival — Art booths, local brewers and more, Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, Arvada; arvadacenterartsandales.com.
AUG. 18
Steers and Beers Brew Fest — 4-8 p.m., Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., $10-$50; steersandbeersbrewfest.com.
AUG. 29
Chef and Brew Beer Fest — 6-10 p.m. Exdo Event Center, Denver, $49-$69; tinyurl.com/y85u6mfy.
SEPT. 3
Rocky Mountain Beer Festival — 1-6 p.m., Boulder. Advance tickets: bceproductions.com.
SEPT. 8
Chili and Beer Fest — Noon-4 p.m., Crested Butte; cbchamber.com/events/beer-and-chili-festival.
SEPT. 14-16
Telluride Blues & Brews Festival — Telluride; tellurideblues.com.
SEPT. 15
Craft Beer and Wine Festival — Orchard Town Center, Broomfield, $40-$75; tinyurl.com/ycchhvka.
SEPT. 20-22
Great American Beer Festival — Denver; greatamericanbeerfestival.com
DAILY
Colorado Mountain Brewery Free Tours — Available during non-peak hours, 600 S. 21st St., 466-8240; 1110 Interquest Parkway, 434-5740. Call for reservations.
Great Divide Brewing Co. Tap Room Tours — 3, 4 and 5 p.m. weekdays, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 p.m. weekends, Great Divide Brewing Co., 2201 Arapahoe St., Denver, free. Limited to 20 people, first-come, first- served; greatdivide.com/tap-rooms.
MONDAYS
The Beer Run And Ride — Run, walk, jog or bike trail, 5:30 p.m. Mondays, Ute Inn, 204 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; facebook.com/thebeerrunride, thebeerrunwp@gmail.com.
TUESDAYS-SUNDAYS
Free Tours — Storybook Brewing, 3121 A N. El Paso St. Reservations: facebook.com/storybookbrewing.
FIRST TUESDAYS
Yappy Hour — Hosted by Camp Bow Wow, 5-7 p.m., Pikes Peak Brewing Co., 1756 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument. Anyone bringing a dog to the dog-friendly patio receives $1 off beer; 632-9247, campbowwow.com/us/co/monument.
WEDNESDAYS AND THURSDAYS
Walking Beer Tour— 3-5 p.m. Manitou Springs, $31-$35. Reservations: springsbeertours.com.
THURSDAYS
Bingo Night — To benefit Bear Creek Dog Park, 6-8 p.m., Pub Dog Colorado, 2207 Bott Ave.; 375-0771, pubdogcolorado.com.
FRIDAYS
New Beer Friday — Launch of new beer, 5 p.m., Red Leg Brewing Company, 4630 Forge Road, Suite B; redlegbrewing.com.
SATURDAYS
Saturday Firkin Tapping — Noon, Red Leg Brewing Company, 4630 Forge Road, Suite B; redlegbrewing.com.
FIRST SATURDAYS
First Saturday Firkin — Noon, Trinity Brewing Co., 1466 Garden of the Gods Road; trinitybrew.com.
If you have a beer-related event, email information at least two weeks in advance to pikespub@gazette.com.