brew
CALENDAR
THROUGH SEPT. 9
Tom Marioni: “The Act of Drinking Beer with Friends is the Highest Form of Art” Exhibit — Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10. Free admission and free beer served 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
THURSDAY
Colorado Springs Sky Sox vs. Nashville Sounds — $3 Thirsty Thursday — Specialty craft brew available for $3, 6:40 p.m., Security Service Field, 4385 Tutt Blvd., go online for ticket prices; skysox.com.
SATURDAY
Happy Tails Happy Hour — To benefit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 3-6 p.m., Peaks n Pines Brewing Co., 4005 Tutt Blvd.; hsppr.org/happyhour.
Arts & Ales Festival — Art booths, local brewers and more, Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, Arvada; arvadacenterartsandales.com.
AUG. 16
VolunBeer — Spend an hour helping Care and Share sort and repack food donations, then enjoy beer and food samples, 5:30-7 p.m., Care and Share Food Bank Distribution Center, 2605 Preamble Point, $25. Registration:careandshare.org/volunbeer. AUG. 18
Parker Brewfest — 2-5 p.m., O’Brien Park, Parker, $40 in advance, $45 at door; parkerbrewfest.com.
Steers and Beers Brew Fest — 4-8 p.m., Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., $10-$50; steersandbeersbrewfest.com.
Barks & Brew — For dog parents and their four-legged friends with beer tastings, food trucks, puppy fashion show and more, 4-7 p.m., Outlets at Castle Rock, 5050 Factory Shops Blvd., Castle Rock; outletsatcastlerock.com.
AUG. 20
Paint Nite — Beer, wine and painting Moonrise Mountain, 7-9 p.m., Whistle Pig Brewing, 1840 Dominion Way, $45. Registration: tinyurl.com/y8vhj5bo.
AUG. 25
Castle Rock Brew Fest Under the Stars — Craft beer, food and music, 4-10 p.m., 1381 W. Plum Creek Parkway, $30-$65. Tickets: tinyurl.com/ybynfbe8.
AUG. 29
Chef and Brew Beer Fest — 6-10 p.m. EXDO Event Center, Denver, $49-$69; tinyurl.com/y85u6mfy.
SEPT. 1
Brews & Views — 2-5 p.m., Hudson Gardens, Littleton. Tickets: altitudetickets.com.
SEPT. 3
Rocky Mountain Beer Festival — 1-6 p.m., Boulder. Tickets: bceproductions.com.
SEPT. 8
Chili and Beer Fest — Noon-4 p.m., Crested Butte; cbchamber.com/events/beer-and-chili-festival.
SEPT. 14-16
Telluride Blues & Brews Festival — Telluride; tellurideblues.com.
SEPT. 15
Craft Beer and Wine Festival — Orchard Town Center, Broomfield, $40-$75; tinyurl.com/ycchhvka.
SEPT. 20-22
Great American Beer Festival — Denver; greatamericanbeerfestival.com.
SEPT. 22
Craft Beer and Wine Festival — 4-8 p.m., Orchard Town Center, Westminster, $40-$75; tinyurl.com/ycchhvka.
DAILY
Colorado Mountain Brewery Free Tours — Available during nonpeak hours, 600 S. 21st St., 466-8240; 1110 Interquest Parkway, 434-5740. Call for reservations.
Great Divide Brewing Co. Tap Room Tours — 3, 4 and 5 p.m. weekdays, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 p.m. weekends, Great Divide Brewing Co., 2201 Arapahoe St., Denver, free. Limited to 20 people, first-come, first-served; greatdivide.com/tap-rooms.
MONDAYS
The Beer Run And Ride — Run, walk, jog or bike, 5:30 p.m. Mondays, Ute Inn, 204 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; facebook.com/ thebeerrunride, thebeerrunwp@gmail.com.
TUESDAYS-SUNDAYS
Free Tours — Storybook Brewing, 3121-A N. El Paso St. Reservations: facebook.com/ storybookbrewing.
FIRST TUESDAYS
Yappy Hour — Hosted by Camp Bow Wow, 5-7 p.m., Pikes Peak Brewing Co., 1756 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument. Anyone bringing a dog to the dog-friendly patio receives $1 off beer; 632-9247, campbowwow.com/us/co/monument.
THURSDAYS
Bingo Night — To benefit Bear Creek Dog Park, 6-8 p.m., Pub Dog Colorado, 2207 Bott Ave.; 375-0771, pubdogcolorado.com.
FRIDAYS
New Beer Friday — Launch of new beer, 5 p.m., Red Leg Brewing Co., 4630 Forge Road, Suite B; redlegbrewing.com.
SATURDAYS
Saturday Firkin Tapping — Noon, Red Leg Brewing Co., 4630 Forge Road, Suite B; redlegbrewing.com.
FIRST SATURDAYS
First Saturday Firkin — Noon, Trinity Brewing Co., 1466 Garden of the Gods Road; trinitybrew.com.
If you have a beer-related event, email information at least two weeks in advance to pikespub@gazette.com.