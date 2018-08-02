ARTS
OPENING
First Friday — 5-8 p.m. Friday, art walk, entertainment, galleries open, downtown Colorado Springs, Old Colorado City, Cañon City; downtowncs.com, shopoldcoloradocity.com, canoncity.com.
“Ways Up the Mountain” — 6-9 p.m. Friday, The Machine Shop, 4 S. Wahsatch Ave.; tinyurl.com/ya4aqens.
Works by Alexis Elza — Opens noon-5 p.m. Aug. 10, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St. Exhibit runs through Sept. 15; g44gallery@gmail.com.
“Miss Elsie Palmer at Home and Abroad” — Opens Aug. 11, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10. Exhibit runs through March 17; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
Religious Fine Art Show — Open 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Aug. 14, The Abbey Monastery, 2851 East U.S. 50, Cañon City. Exhibit runs through Oct. 6; Leslie Durham, 275-8631, theabbeycc.com.
“Alexandr Onishenko, New Impressionism — From Dark to Light” — 4-8 p.m. Aug. 16, The Broadmoor Galleries, 1 Lake Ave.; broadmoorgalleries.com/events.
ONGOING
Suz Stovall: “Finding Peace” — Through Saturday, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St., Suite A; g44gallery@gmail.com.
Works by Autumn Ginnetti — Through Tuesday, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; 265-6694, tinyurl.com/yben5ukw.
“The Vulnerable Hero: The Male Nude” — Works by Jon Sargent, through Aug. 12, Manitou Art Center, 515 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; 685-1861.
“Photo, Fiber, Silver” — Works by Brianna Rizzi, Diane DelDuca and Suzi Popkess, through Aug. 13, Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs; commonwheel.com.
“How Do You See God?” — Through Aug. 17, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; 265-6694,tinyurl.com/y7wsdvd3.
Works by Elin Skov Vaeth — Through Aug. 30, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; 265-6694,tinyurl.com/y7wsdvd3.
“Tipi Dwelling of the Plains People” — Works by R Tom Gilleon, through Aug. 31, Art Gallery of the Rockies, Union Square, 5039 N. Academy Blvd.; 260-1873, artgalleryoftherockies.com.
Tom Marioni: “The Act of Drinking Beer with Friends is the Highest Form of Art” — Through Sept. 9, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; csfineartscenter.org.
John Frame: “Three Fragments of a Lost Tale” — Through Sept. 16, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583 , csfineartscenter.org.
Works by Tracy Kuonen — Through Sept. 30, Coquette’s Bistro and Bakery, 616 S. Tejon St.; 520-1899.
“Ralph Allen: “Envoutement” — Through Sept. 30, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
“Year of the Dog” — Through Oct. 14, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583 , csfinearts center.org.
“WWI to Afghanistan” Exhibit — Sundays through Nov. 11, Dragonman, 1200 Dragonman Drive; 683-2200.
“Art of the Southwest: 1840s to Present” — Through Nov. 11, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583 , csfineartscenter.org.
“Trenches to Treaties: World War I in Remembrance” — Through November, Money Museum, 818 N. Cascade Ave.; 632-2646, money.org.
“The League of Wives: Vietnam’s POW/MIA Allies and Advocates” — Through Dec. 31, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.
CALL FOR ENTRIES
“Fiber=Art” Gallery Show — Entries accepted through Sept. 1; tinyurl.com/y7sjum9x.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM