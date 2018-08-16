ARTS
OPENING
“Alexandr Onishenko, New Impressionism — From Dark to Light” — 4-8 p.m. Thursday, The Broadmoor Galleries, 1 Lake Ave.; broadmoorgalleries.com/events.
“Calligraphic Expressions” — Works by members of Summit Scribes Calligraphy Guild, opens 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Commonwheel Artists Co-op, 102 Canon Ave., Manitou Springs. Exhibit runs through Sept. 17; commonwheel.com.
ONGOING
“How Do You See God?” — Through Friday, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; 265-6694,tinyurl.com/y7wsdvd3.
Works by Elin Skov Vaeth — Through Aug. 30, Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; 265-6694,tinyurl.com/y7wsdvd3.
“Flight of the Butterflies” — Through Aug. 31, Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 111; 634-2204, culturaloffice.org.
“Tipi Dwelling of the Plains People” — Works by R Tom Gilleon, through Aug. 31, Art Gallery of the Rockies, Union Square, 5039 N. Academy Blvd.; 260-1873, artgalleryoftherockies.com.
August Featured Artists — Works by Wendy McDermith and Sherri Moore, with guest artist Carol Groesbeck, through Aug. 31, Boulder Street Gallery, 206 N. Tejon St.; 636-9358, boulderstreetgallery.com.
“Journeys With Color: Paintings Large and Small” — Karen Standridge, through Aug. 31, Plaza of the Rockies, 121 S. Tejon St.; tinyurl.com/yax6394j.
“The Ocean Between the Waves” — Works by Shannon Dunn, through Aug. 31, The Modbo, 17C E. Bijou St.; themodbo.com.
“The Beauty of Colorado” — Colorado seashells by Jim Brown, through Aug. 31, Arati Artist Gallery, 2425 W. Colorado Ave.; 636-1901, aratiartists.com.
“Journey of Dreams” — Works by John Lawson, Saturdays through Sept. 1, Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.; 269-7055, thebridge gallery@gmail.com.
“Makers Mark: Inspired by Harriet Powers” — Through Sept. 4, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenter forthearts.com.
“A Peek Behind the Curtain” — Works by LeAnna Tuff, through Sept. 4, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com.
Tom Marioni: “The Act of Drinking Beer with Friends is the Highest Form of Art” — Through Sept. 9, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; csfineartscenter.org.
Works by Alexis Elza — Through Sept. 15, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St.; g44gallery@gmail.com.
“The Inward Gaze: Magic & Mystery of the Archetype” — Works by Robyn Sean Peterson, through Sept. 16, Manitou Art Center, 513 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs; manitouartcenter.org.
John Frame: “Three Fragments of a Lost Tale” — Through Sept. 16, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583 , csfineartscenter.org.
Works by Tracy Kuonen — Through Sept. 30, Coquette’s Bistro and Bakery, 616 S. Tejon St.; 520-1899.
Religious Fine Art Show — Through Oct. 6, The Abbey Monastery, 2851 E. U.S. 50, Cañon City; Leslie Durham, 275-8631, theabbeycc.com.
“Year of the Dog” — Through Oct. 14, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfinearts center.org.
“WWI to Afghanistan” Exhibit — Sundays through Nov. 11, Dragonman, 1200 Dragonman Drive; 683-2200.
“Art of the Southwest: 1840s to Present” — Through Nov. 11, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583 , csfineartscenter.org.
“Trenches to Treaties: World War I in Remembrance” — Through November, Money Museum, 818 N. Cascade Ave.; 632-2646, money.org.
“The League of Wives: Vietnam’s POW/MIA Allies and Advocates” — Through Dec. 31, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.
“Miss Elsie Palmer at Home and Abroad” — Through March 17, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St., $5-$10; 634-5583, csfineartscenter.org.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, The gazette, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM