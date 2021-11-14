The woman worked for years as a secretary, unaware that she would inherit $60 million from her father after his death. She wanted to give most of it to Christian charities, but wasn’t sure which ones would provide the biggest bang for her bucks.
Help came from WaterStone and Excellence In Giving, two Colorado Springs-based philanthropic advisers that serve as matchmakers for donors and charities. Together, they’ve channeled more than $1 billion in gifts around the world in recent decades.
The two firms help major donors make large gifts. But the methods they use can help any donor give in meaningful ways that make an impact, particularly during the final months of the year, when most donations happen.
An early pioneer
WaterStone, a nonprofit, reported 2021 income of $196 million, which technically makes it the city’s third largest charity, behind Compassion International and Young Life.
Early on, it pioneered two major innovations in giving.
First, the Internal Revenue Service allowed it to serve a global community foundation defined by its faith in Christ, rather than geography. It was founded in 1980 as the Christian Community Foundation, but by 2007, there were so many Christian community foundations around the country, that it was renamed WaterStone to avoid confusion.
Second, it was an early promoter of Donor Advised Funds for Christians. DAFs allow donors to receive tax breaks now for gifts that are forwarded to charities over time.
They’re now so popular that critics — including two U.S. Congress members who’ve written legislation — claim they allow to money be parked, rather than helping charities that need it. WaterStone even helped Fidelity Investments set up its own DAFs that in 2019 received $9 billion in tax deductible contributions, more than the five largest U.S. charities combined.
WaterStone CEO Ken Harrison says the company helps many large donors who are just like he was: They’re good at making money, but often struggle in giving it away.
“I wish I had been a lot more wise” said Harrison of his own rushed giving after he sold his successful business years ago. “I realize how much better I could have done.”
Harrison contemplated retiring at 45, but says, “The Lord let me know that retirement was not his plan for me.” Harrison became WaterStone’s CEO in 2017, and he resurrected the men’s ministry Promise Keepers in 2019.
All about efficiency
Excellence In Giving was founded in 2002 by Al Mueller, who had spent two decades working with the investment firms Morgan Stanley and UBS, helping wealthy clients — mostly corporate CEOs with a personal net worth of $100 million or more — grow even wealthier.
“I was asking myself, if I help my client make another $5 million does it really change his life?” recalls Mueller. “I thought, if I could help a person give away $5 million, that could really change some lives!” he said. “But who’s doing that?”
Excellence In Giving’s goal is “to motivate Christians to give significantly and sacrificially, with maximum efficiency, to kingdom activities.”
Since its founding, it has helped clients give away $400 million. In 2020, it “deployed” $89 million from 60 clients—including Christians, Jews, followers of other faiths, and a few nonbelievers — to 981 nonprofits. That was up from $68 million in 2019.
Generosity with discernment
Donors don’t need millions of dollars to apply the discernment methods WaterStone and Excellence In Giving use with their clients.
“All generosity and no discernment doesn’t honor the Lord,” Mueller says. “All discernment and no generosity doesn’t honor the Lord, either.”
Excellence In Giving begins with a Discovery Process that helps donors identify their passions, priorities and philanthropic interests. Donors who figure out what’s most important are more consistent and joyful in their giving.
The company also maintains a database showing how 600 nonprofits perform over a four-year period in areas such as number of donors; how long donors stay; number of clients served; number of employees; net income; number of volunteers; etc.
“We’re looking at organizational health and growth,” Mueller says. “If there are diverging growth rates — if staffing is up, but donors is down; or if income is up, but clients served are down — we watch out for these red lights.”
Small donors can get much of the same information by requesting and studying copies of charities’ audited financial reports and required 990 filings.
Harrison urges donors to focus on gifts to groups that embody their core values, and says he’s discouraged when he sees Christians unwittingly supporting “leftist, godless organizations that are good at pretending that they’re Christian.” One client took his advice and quit giving to his alma mater over its links to abortion.
Harrison says donors concerned about being “outed” for their support of hot-button conservative or religious causes might appreciate the anonymity of DAFs. But he and Mueller say they can be abused.
“Uncle Sam says you made a gift when you put money in a DAF,” said Mueller. “But I’m not sure God would say you made a gift” until it leaves the DAF and goes to a charity.