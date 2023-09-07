Among the beauties of living in Colorado Springs is that feeling of being a tourist even after having called the city home for several years. Admit it — we’ve all had those days.

Whether it’s finding a new hiking trail or hidden dining gem, the city equally offers visitors and longtime residents a lot to savor.

Here in this year’s FYI magazine you’ll get a sampling of what makes “Olympic City USA” a prime place to live, work and play — and why we again earned the plaudits of U.S. News & World Report in its annual top cities rankings.

The national news publication, which in May selected Colorado Springs as No. 9 in its annual ranking of Best Places to Live, tabbed the city as No. 4 in its Best Places for Young Professionals to Live list for 2023-24 that was released in June.

In its rankings, U.S. News described Colorado Springs as a place where young professionals can find “easy access to loads of recreational opportunities in the foothills and mountains.” At the same, the Springs already had a No. 2 desirability ranking as part of U.S. News’ bigger-picture Best Places to Live list released in May.

Also, Colorado Springs offers competitive wages, with average annual salaries “roughly on par with the national average and a monthly average unemployment rate of 3.63%,” U.S News said.