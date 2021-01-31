The COVID-19 pandemic turned Colorado homes into schoolhouses over the past year. Flexibility has been the order of the day for teachers, students, and families as school districts have adopted online learning options in an unprecedented school year.
While the region’s largest districts have offered limited access to virtual learning for years, the rapid spread of the virus has forced them to expand their platforms and shift to new ways of teaching and learning.
“It has been a very disruptive year, for all teachers, students, and districts,” said Colorado Springs School District 11 spokeswoman Devra Ashby. “We’ve had to pivot to a whole new way of life, and a whole new way of education.”
For the 2020-21 school year, most districts have offered three learning options, when conditions permit: fully in person, fully online, or a hybrid in which students attend classes in person two or three days a week.
Achieve Online, District 11's online middle and high school, has offered virtual instruction for years, Ashby said. But when it became clear that students in all grades would need some form of distance learning, the district adopted an online learning platform that included elementary students. That platform has been in place since August, and the transition was not without difficulties, Ashby said.
“Teachers have had to learn, very quickly, how to teach in person and online at the same time,” she said. “That is an extreme amount of work.”
Ashby said there has been a noticeable overall decline in teacher morale, and that some teachers quit out of frustration.
“They didn’t sign up for this,” she said. “None of us did.”
The gap between the highest and lowest-achieving students has widened over the past few months, Ashby said.
“We’re seeing a loss of learning and retention on the lower end of the spectrum,” she said. “On the other end, students are thriving, including kids who didn’t expect to adapt well to online learning. But there’s not a lot of middle ground, and that concerns us.”
An unexpected upside of the new learning model is that many students have quickly picked up on the new educational technology. Ashby said some of the more tech-savvy kids have helped their teachers learn the nuances of Webex, Schoology and other online learning tools.
Academy School District 20 has offered online instruction for students from kindergarten through middle school for at least a decade, said district spokeswoman Allison Cortez. Journey K8, the district’s primary online school, offers virtual and hybrid learning, with a curriculum that is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Cortez said.
Under normal circumstances, enrollment at the online school would be a few hundred students. But enrollment exploded this school year, Cortez said.
“This fall, the school had an enrollment of 2,600 students,” she said. “This semester there are 1,662 students.”
Cortez said that many students, parents, and teachers have developed a preference for the online model.
“While this style of learning isn’t for everyone, there are definitely more families who are considering it as their educational path moving forward – pandemic or no pandemic,” Cortez said. “Many families who may have never tried online learning have discovered this is a great fit for their child.”
A steadily increasing number of parents are considering homeschooling as an option for their children.
Because the state does not regulate home schools, the parents have to carry the entire educational load, buy books and supplies, keep records and administer tests. That means homeschooling parents are principal, teacher and test proctor.
“It’s a lot to take on,” said homeschool teacher Cheryl Thayer.
Thayer’s home is a kind of learning hybrid; she homeschools two of her three children while her oldest, Paul, is a 4th-grader enrolled online at a District 20 school. Despite missing regular in-person contact with his classmates, Paul is thriving, Thayer says.
“He’s just learning like crazy,” said Thayer, who taught elementary school for 4-1/2 years before deciding to homeschool her kids full-time.
Thayer prefers the flexibility homeschooling offers. She can mold her lessons to fit her children’s interests and enthusiasms, and can make adjustments when those interests shift. “I can make my lessons more interesting that way,” she said. “Kids learn better when they are interested and engaged.”
Candace Hillier began homeschooling seven years ago when her son, who has cerebral palsy, began having academic and social difficulties in school. The school suggested he attend more as an observer than an active participant.
“My husband and I didn’t agree,” Hillier said. “So I quit my career and decided to teach him.”
Hillier said she loves being able to provide the kind of one-on-one instruction and guidance that is next to impossible in a brick-and-mortar classroom that might have more than two dozen students in it. Also, because their teacher is also their Mom, students aren’t shy about asking questions or requesting help when they have difficulties.
“They have the confidence to tell me when they don’t understand, and not feel ashamed at being behind,” she said.
Whether homeschooling, or schooling at home, the pandemic has changed the way we learn. Ashby thinks some of the changes may be permanent.
“Now that the technology has been introduced, virtual learning will be with us in perpetuity,” Ashby said. “It’s not going anywhere.”