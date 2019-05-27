DENVER • Raimel Tapia singled in the winning run in the 11th inning to give the Colorado Rockies another dramatic victory, 4-3 over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.
It was Colorado’s third walk-off win in four games. The Rockies won two of three over the weekend against Baltimore in their final at-bat.
Ian Desmond set up Tapia’s clutch swing with a double that hit the top of the right-field fence and bounced into play. After a quick review to see if it was a homer, Desmond remained at second. On the next pitch from Matt Andriese (3-3), Tapia hit a grounder through the middle for his second career game-ending RBI.
Tapia also made a diving catch of a sinking liner earlier in the game that prevented some runs.
Seunghwan Oh (2-1) earned the win with a 1-2-3 11th inning.
Colorado trailed 3-1 before Nolan Arenado’s two-run single off Archie Bradley with two out in the seventh. Arenado is hitting .419 this month.
The Diamondbacks dodged a dicey situation in the 10th after Ryan McMahon and Brendan Rodgers drew walks. Arizona escaped when McMahon was thrown out at third trying to advance on a pitch in the dirt.
Jarrod Dyson led off the 10th with a triple off the glove of Colorado’s Ian Desmond, who had just entered in center. Bryan Shaw worked his way around it courtesy of three grounders.
The Rockies spoiled a stellar outing for Zack Greinke, who allowed one run and four hits over six innings. With Greinke gone, the Rockies capitalized on the bullpen.
Colorado right-hander Jon Gray had a solid outing in his 100th career start. He went 5 1/3 innings and surrendered two runs. David Dahl lined a solo shot to center in the fourth for first homer since May 2.