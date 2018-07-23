Mountain towns regulate rentals
Rapid growth in the short-term vacation rental industry has Silverthorne officials intent on crafting new regulations that town staff hope will be effective and enforceable.
Many local governments have undertaken similar efforts, so Silverthorne staff prepared for the town council an informational packet detailing existing regulations in Minturn, Salida, Manitou Springs, Georgetown, Estes Valley, Durango, Crested Butte, Frisco, Vail and Breckenridge.
While they look to rein in the burgeoning industry, Silverthorne officials are trying to take into consideration all stakeholders, including those who own the units, those who live next to them and those who compete against them. Neighborhood and homeowners associations also were brought up during conversations.
SUMMIT DAILY
San Miguel Co. eyes tax for mental health
A ballot measure that would ask voters to use tax dollars in support of mental health services in San Miguel County.
The Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously this month to have county staff work with Tri-County Health Network officials and other stakeholders on a question to voters for the November ballot.
The proposed levy of three-quarters of one mill would provide mental health service providers with about $588,000 annually. That would cost taxpayers $5.40 per $100,000 of a home’s assessed value. Advocates said it would improve “the quality, availability and affordability of community-based mental health and substance abuse services” in the county.
TELLURIDE DAILY PLANET
Baseball owner calls foul on Pueblo paper
Jeff Katofsky, the owner of a Utah Minor League baseball team, the Orem Owlz, said the local newspaper is tripping up his plan to move the team to Pueblo.
Pueblo County would be expected to build a $25 million stadium near Lake Elizabeth on the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo. Most of those opposed to the project, including Pueblo County Commissioner Garrison Ortiz and City Council President Chris Nicoll, have concerns as to whether the economics of the project will work. The Pueblo Chieftain has reported that.
“For whatever reason, your paper has chosen, by use of unconfirmed rumor and innuendo, to jump the gun and print whatever you hear as fast as you can,” Katofsky said. “If anyone has damaged the prospect of a public-private partnership intended to bring thousands of tourists weekly (and the economic benefit that such brings) to a stagnant downtown Pueblo, it is The Chieftain.”
The PUEBLO CHIEFTAIN
State’s unemployed continue to dwindle
Colorado’s unemployment rate has decreased a small amount – from 2.8 percent in May to 2.7 percent in June – reflecting slightly more participation in the workforce. Colorado now has the third lowest unemployment rate in the U.S., tied with Iowa and New Hampshire.
That’s good news for employers, who added more jobs than state economists expected in June. The latest figures show that faster-than-expected job growth continues, to the surprise of state economists.
Employers continued to add jobs between May and June, meaning that the state’s original estimate for job growth fell short for the second consecutive month in a row.
The newest numbers from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment show private sector payroll jobs increased by 3,700, along with an increase of 500 government jobs – for a total of 4,200 nonfarm payroll jobs added.
COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO