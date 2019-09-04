PUEBLO
Colorado State Fair sees increased attendance
Despite record high temperatures, attendance increased at the Colorado State Fair this year.
The fair, held in Pueblo, recorded 466,380 visitors, up by 21,904 people from last year, fair General Manager Scott Stoller said.
The 150th fair ended Sept. 2, when the thermometer hit a record 102 degrees. That topped not only the local daily record for heat, but also the all-time record high for the month of September.
Temperatures exceeded 90 degrees most days during the fair, Stoller said.
He credited new promotions, such as free admission days for kids and senior citizens, for the spike in attendance and said the concert lineup also had a bigger draw this year.
PUEBLO CHIEFTAIN
___
WELD COUNTY
Colorado, oil-rich Weld County reach agreement on rules
Colorado regulators have signed a pact with the state's most productive oil and gas county to coordinate their drilling rules.
The state Oil and Gas Conservation Commission released the agreement's text Sept. 4, outlining deadlines for drilling permits in unincorporated areas of the county.
The deal aims to avoid conflicts between the industry-friendly county and state regulators, who are bound by a new law to put public health and safety ahead of energy production.
The law also gives local governments new regulatory powers, which prompted Weld County to write its own rules and claim that the county, not the state, had authority over well locations. State officials responded that energy companies still must get state permits and abide by state rules in Weld County.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
___
GOLDEN
Judge orders Anheuser-Busch to halt 'corn syrup' labels
Big beer is still duking it out over corn syrup. A federal judge ordered Anheuser-Busch to stop using Bud Light packaging that implies brews made by rival MillerCoors contain corn syrup. The Sept. 4 order extends a May injunction that barred Anheuser-Busch from making those claims in advertising.
The cardboard packaging on Bud Light six-, 12- and 24-packs says "No Corn Syrup" in bold letters and invites customers to visit a website where it lists its ingredients. Bud Light is brewed with water, barley, rice and hops.
The Golden-based MillerCoors uses corn syrup in the fermentation process for Miller Lite and Coors Lite, but the final product doesn't contain corn syrup. It says Anheuser-Busch's campaign is illegal and bad for the industry.
"With this ruling, we are holding Bud Light accountable for their actions, and we will keep holding their feet to the fire every time they intentionally mislead the American public," MillerCoors CEO Gavin Hattersley said in a statement.
Milwaukee-based U.S. District Judge William Conley said Anheuser-Busch can use the packaging it has until it runs out, or until March 2020, whichever comes first. As of June 6, Anheuser-Busch had printed 64 million packages worth $27.7 million with the "No Corn Syrup" icon.
MillerCoors sued its rival in March, saying Anheuser-Busch had spent as much as $30 million on a "false and misleading" campaign, including Super Bowl ads that showed Bud Light knights delivering a barrel of corn syrup to a Miller Lite castle. Conley said MillerCoors has demonstrated a likelihood of success in its claim that it has been irreparably harmed by Anheuser-Busch's campaign.
Anheuser-Busch said it looks forward to defending its position in court. The company, owned by Belgium-based Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, also brews some of its beers — including Natural Light, Busch Light and Rolling Rock — with corn syrup. And Denver-based Molson Coors Brewing Co. brews many of its beers without corn syrup, including Blue Moon Belgian White and Pilsner Urquell.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
___
GRAND JUNCTION
Judge charged with DUI pleads guilty to lesser charge
A Colorado state judge charged with driving under the influence could avoid jail time after pleading guilty to a lesser charge.
Mesa County District Judge Lance Timbreza has pleaded guilty to driving while ability impaired. A visiting judge appointed by the state Supreme Court sentenced him Sept. 3 to the minimum of two days in jail, which will be suspended if he completes a year of unsupervised probation.
Timbreza also must complete 36 hours of public service and pay a $200 fine plus court costs.
The visiting judge, Jonathan Pototsky of neighboring Garfield County, noted that Timbreza enrolled in alcohol treatment after the June 15 crash.
Investigators said Timbreza told them he had been drinking wine before he lost control of his SUV and crashed.
GRAND JUNCTION DAILY SENTINEL
___
ASPEN
Authorities investigate decomposed body found near Aspen
Colorado authorities are investigating a decomposed body discovered last month in a wooded area near Aspen.
The body was within a 10-mile radius of the area where Dorothy L. Jenkins, 57, went missing in August 2014.
Two teenagers hiking in the Fryingpan Valley near the Lake Chapman Campground found the human remains.
The Pitkin County Sheriff's Office in Aspen says the county corner is also working on the case, but it is too early to determine the nature of the death or whether there was foul play.
Undersheriff Ron Ryan says the Jenkins case "immediately came to mind for us" after the discovery.
THE ASPEN TIMES
___
COLORADO SPRINGS
Balloon pilot grounded for dipping into tainted lake
A Colorado Springs balloon festival grounded a pilot for briefly touching down in a lake that was off-limits because of toxic blue-green algae.
the pilot dipped his balloon's basket into Prospect Lake before quickly lifting off again Sept. 1, a maneuver called a "splash and dash."
All pilots in the festival were told not to touch down in the lake because of the presence of blue-green algae, which can be fatal to dogs and make humans sick. The city has banned anyone from wading, swimming, boating and paddle boarding in the lake.
Scott Appelman, director of the Labor Day Liftoff festival, says he disqualified the pilot from flying in the event on Monday.
Appelman said he witnessed the incident. He declined to identify the pilot.
THE GAZETTE
___
ARAPAHOE COUNTY
Arapahoe County tax proponents launch campaign for new jail
Creators of an initiative to raise property taxes in Arapahoe County to fund a new jail launched their campaign Sept. 6.
Safer Arapahoe County will ask voters to approve a 3.4 mill levy increase, or about $1.59 a month per $100,000 in home value. For the average county home valued at $380,000, that cost about $68 a year.
The money would go to a new jail, which the county says is badly needed as the original jail wasn't built to handle so many inmates.
Renovations of the current jail would cost more than building a new one and wouldn't resolve the electrical and plumbing problems, Arapahoe County said in a news release.
The new jail would have 1,612 beds, three housing pods, 11 classrooms, 11 visitation rooms and new medical and behavioral health units.
"If the voters don't pass Referred Measure 1A, the jail infrastructure will continue to worsen, further endangering sheriff's deputies, inmates and visitors," the release says.
COLORADO POLITICS
___
ARAPAHOE COUNTY
Colorado county to pay $2.45M to settle 2014 inmate death
Arapahoe County has agreed to pay a $2.45 million settlement to the family of an inmate who died in his cell after repeatedly asking for help.
County commissioners approved the county's largest settlement of its kind in at least a decade on Sept. 3.
Jeffrey Lillus, 37, was found dead in his cell at the Arapahoe County Detention Facility in December 2014 from what later was determined to be bacterial pneumonia.
Officials say his family sued the county and the medical staff responsible for inmate health for ignoring and neglecting Lillus.
County officials say most of the money paid to the family is expected to be covered by insurance.
Lillus had a wife and five children.
THE DENVER POST
___