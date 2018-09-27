DENVER • Colorado health officials say the last flu season was the worst on record with 4,650 state residents hospitalized because of the viral infection.
The Denver Post reports there were also 183 flu outbreaks in long-term care facilities from October 2017 to late May, the highest number recorded in the state.
Dr. Rachel Herlihy, the state communicable disease epidemiologist, is urging people to get vaccinated this year, saying the flu vaccination helps keep residents out of the hospital and reduces the spread of the disease.
The state Department of Public Health and Environment recommends the flu shot for anyone older than 6 months, and to do so before the end of October.