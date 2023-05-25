Colorado leaders reacted along partisan lines to news on Thursday that the Supreme Court has sharply limited the federal government's authority to police water pollution.

Critics of the Environmental Protection Agency cheered the ruling while environmental activists worried about its implications for the country's wetlands.

U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, R-Windsor, celebrated the ruling as a win for rural Americans.

“For far too long, the EPA and federal government have used the Clean Water Act as a bludgeon against hardworking farmers and ranchers," Buck said in a statement. "This unanimous decision by the Supreme Court is a win for rural Americans and landowners who don’t need every puddle in eastern Colorado regulated and controlled by bureaucrats in Washington, D.C.”

Gov. Jared Polis, meanwhile, said he is disappointed and accused the justices of siding with "special interests and polluters."

"We are committed to protecting Colorado’s precious water resources to ensure that Coloradans can continue to count on a safe water supply vital for agriculture, recreation, and drinking water.”

The ruling favored an Idaho couple who sought to build a house near Priest Lake in the state’s panhandle. Chantell and Michael Sackett had objected when federal officials identified a soggy portion of the property as a wetlands that required them to get a permit before filling it with rocks and soil.

In the opinion authored by Justice Samuel Alito, the court said the 1972 Clean Water Act's reference to “waters” that can be regulated are limited to geographical "features that are described in ordinary parlance as ‘streams, oceans, rivers and lakes’" and to "adjacent wetlands that are 'indistinguishable' from those bodies of water due to a continuous surface connection."

The ruling was technically unanimous, but the justices differed in their reasons, issuing four separate concurrences. They ultimately contended the landowners lacked enough connection to a nearby lake, meaning they're not required to get a permit under the Clean Water Act.

Damien Schiff, who represented the Sacketts at the Supreme Court, said the decision appropriately narrowed the reach of the law.

“Courts now have a clear measuring stick for fairness and consistency by federal regulators. Today’s ruling is a profound win for property rights and the constitutional separation of powers,” Schiff said in a statement issued by the property rights-focused Pacific Legal Foundation.

In Thursday's ruling, all nine justices agreed that the wetlands on the Sacketts’ property are not covered by the act, but only five justices joined in the opinion that imposed a new test for evaluating when the Clean Water Act applies to wetlands.

Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Clarence Thomas and Alito would have adopted the narrower standard in 2006, in the last big wetlands case at the Supreme Court. They were joined Thursday by Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett.

Kavanaugh and the court’s three liberal justices charged that their colleagues had rewritten that law.

President Joe Biden said the court's decision defies science and undermines a law that has been used for a half-century to make American waters cleaner, arguing that it takes the country "backwards."

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser echoed that sentiment, saying the court ruling returns America to a "patchwork of rules and undermines water quality protection efforts in Colorado."

“Under the Court’s new test for which waters would be protected by the Clean Water Act, many of the streams and wetlands in Colorado will be stripped of federal protections — and removed from federal oversight — because they are temporary in nature, lack year-round flow, and don’t have a continuous surface connection to navigable waters.

"In practice, this means that Colorado will have to step in to address the impacts of dredge and fill activities that have historically been overseen by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers."

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said wetlands comprise less than 2% of Colorado’s landscape but that they offer benefits to more than 75% of the species in the state, including waterfowl.

Farming and construction trade groups also welcomed the ruling.

“The Supreme Court has provided much-needed clarity on what is, and is not, a water of the U.S. This decision will return consistency and sanity to the permitting process," said Stephen E. Sandherr of the Associated General Contractors of America. "The decision will allow vital infrastructure and development projects to proceed in a timely manner while still providing strong protections for the actual waters of the U.S."

Ben Machlis, who chairs the regulatory affairs group at Dorsey & Whitney, said the ruling offers practical implications, including that determining jurisdictional boundaries should now be simpler and faster.

The court jettisoned the 17-year-old opinion by their former colleague, Anthony Kennedy. The latter's opinion covering wetlands that have a “significant nexus” to larger bodies of water had been the standard for evaluating whether permits were required for discharges under the 1972 landmark environmental law. Opponents had objected that the standard was vague and unworkable.

The ruling almost certainly will affect ongoing court battles over new water regulations, including for wetlands, that the Biden administration put in place in December. Two federal judges have temporarily blocked those rules from being enforced in 26 states.

Mark Sherman and Jessica Gresko of The Associated Press, and Jeremy Beaman and Kaelan Deese of the Washington Examiner contributed to this report.