A 350-pound bear is back in “prime bear habitat” after Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescued it from a dense residential neighborhood on Monday, the agency said on Twitter Wednesday. The neighborhood is located near a grade school east of Interstate 25, not far from busy roads and intersections.
Officials with CPW tranquilized the roughly 6-year-old bear before taking it to safer territory in the mountains, where it poses no threat to motorists and can begin preparation for the hibernation season ahead.