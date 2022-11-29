A new book about the Castello family is gaining attention for its account of a family whom some regard as Colorado’s true pioneers.
“For Where You Go I Will Go: Destination Colorado” is a fictionalized story of the pre-eminent Colorado Castello family told by author Bob Cox, the third great-grandson of Judge James Castello.
The story of the Castello family stretches centuries; however, the book starts in Spain, where the family was involved in iron mining. The profession is ingrained into the family history, and the book follows the family from Spain to Ireland to Colonial America.
The main character is Michael Castello’s son, James, who lived in Missouri. His eldest son, Charles, was the first Castello to journey to Colorado territory in search for gold.
The involvement in mining led the various descendants to Missouri, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Michael Castello was instrumental in forming the Town of Florissant, Missouri, then known as Saint Ferdinand.
“James followed and ultimately moved his family to begin a life in the South Park (Colorado) area. The story goes on from there, following the investments and challenges of a man determined to do the right thing,” Cox said.
Cox believes his book will help readers get to know Judge Castello, the miner, the sheriff, the judge and friend of the most famous Ute Indian chiefs. He hopes readers will appreciate the dedication of Castello’s wife, Catherine, who follows and supports his quest and succeeds in making his family legacy in Colorado a piece of history.
Cox’s grandmother, Anna (Beery) Bielz, inspired him to write the book.
“Years ago, my grandmother told me of her great-grandfather’s founding of the town of Florissant, Colorado, and of his being a judge in Park County. Years later, I began to research my family history,” Cox said.
The Beery and Castello family stories intrigued Cox, who documented a wealth of information about both and wanted to explore the story behind the story.
“What were the conversations that took place prior to the major decisions made by those ancestors? How did they travel from St. Louis to Central City? How long did it take? Those questions and many more made me realize that I would have to make up most of the answers. There is simply no way to know what took place at the dinner table or in the privacy of a home,” Cox said.
“My decision was to use the history and then make up the story. I don’t know where I heard it first, but I have used it many times when I describe my work on this book: “Everything in this story is true — except the parts I made up.”
Cox said deciding how to publish the book was his greatest obstacle. “I wanted to get an agent and try to interest a major publisher. That proved to be impossible, so I chose to go the self-publishing route and use my past experience in a newspaper and advertising publication to handle my own promotions. It has been challenging thus far,” Cox said.
Cox, a Colorado native who was raised in the San Juan Mountains, spent two decades in law enforcement before becoming “editor and publisher of a small mountain town newspaper, where he wrote a weekly outdoor column,” states his author bio on BarnesandNoble.com
It took Cox approximately two years to write the book, he said. “I have been doing family history research for several years. I think I got serious about making the story into an historical novel was probably a little over two years ago,” Cox said.
Completing proofreading chores and being telling his wife his work was complete was the most rewarding aspect of writing the book, Cox said. “When my daughter-in-law, Lezlee Gray Cox, who helped with some of the proofing shared her opinion on Facebook, I really knew this might work,” Cox said.
“She said, ‘It (the book) is full of interesting history; Family history, state of Colorado history and U.S. history. I highly recommend this book!’ I know she was sincere and that was my greatest reward thus far.”
“For Where You Go I Will Go: Destination Colorado” isn’t Cox’s first book, but it is his first historic novel. “Fishing Close to The Bank” chronicles his fishing experiences, and “Growing Up and Growing Old in Colorado” explores his youth.