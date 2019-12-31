For 130 Colorado National Guard troops, New Year's Day means bidding farewell to family and friends and packing for a deployment to the Middle East.
Elements of three companies from the Guard's 2nd Battalion of the 135th Aviation Regiment are headed out for a year overseas. The exact location of their deployment hasn't been revealed. The Guard only offered that the troops will serve in "Southwest Asia," a region that includes the Persian Gulf and Afghanistan.
Colorado Guard boss Maj. Gen. Michael Loh said the troops are well-prepared for whatever lies ahead.
"These warriors are trained and ready to provide support to troops on the ground and will excel at any mission that comes their way," Loh said in an email. "The commitment of these soldiers, as well as their families and employers, should make all Coloradans proud."
The Guard draws forces from around the state, but the 135th is especially reliant on troops from Colorado Springs, which brings a wealth of ex-Fort Carson soldiers.
The Colorado Guard is heading overseas in a time of change for American involvement in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.
In Iraq, Americans have gone from battling Islamic State terrorists to countering growing Iranian threats to the region.
In Afghanistan, peace negotiations with the Taliban and ongoing pressure from the Trump administration to cut the number of U.S. forces after 18 years of war leaves the mission in upheaval.
No matter the state of Pentagon policy, the Guard troops plan on executing the missions that have made helicopters and their crews essential to how America fights. The Guard said the contingent will "conduct air movement, air assault, casualty evacuation, combat support and combat service support for aviation operations throughout the designated area of responsibility."
With bomb-laden roads and enemies well-equipped for ambushing troops on the ground, helicopters have been crucial in the brush firefighting overseas.
The Guard helicopter crews are beloved in Colorado, where they've helped battle wildfires, plucked victims from flooding and conducted tricky mountain rescues.
In mountain rescues alone, the Guard said, Colorado troops save an average of 20 lives a year.
The Guard plans a farewell ceremony for the troops on Thursday at Buckley Air Force Base, where the helicopter regiment has its headquarters.