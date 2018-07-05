OUT OF TOWN
MUSIC
Thursday-Saturday: Umphrey’s McGee — 6 p.m. Thursday , 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $42.50 and up; AX.
Friday: Buckethead — 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25-$40; AX.
Saturday: Cash’d Out — With Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20-$25; AX.
Sunday: Dark Star Orchestra — With Keller Williams, 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $32-$55; AX.
Sunday: Tommy James & The Shondells/Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone — 7 p.m., Hudson Gardens, Littleton, $29-$39; AT.
Monday: The Mavericks — 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens, York Street, Denver, $60-$65; concerts.botanicgardens.org.
Tuesday: Ray Lamontagne — With Neko Case, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.95-$79.50; AX.
Wednesday: Quicksand/Glassjaw — 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $30; AX.
Wednesday: Neko Case — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $36.75; AX.
July 12: moe. — 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $39.95 and up; AX.
July 14: Keith Urban — 7:30 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $41-$105.50; AX.
July 15: Thirty Seconds to Marks & Walk the Moon — With K. Flay, lovelytheband , Jukebox the Ghost, Welshly Arms, L.I.F.T., 1:30 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $29.95-$99.50; AX.
July 15: Sheryl Crow — 7 p.m., Hudson Gardens, Littleton, $60-$70; AT.
July 15: Jackson Browne — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $40.50-$90.50; AX.
July 16: Imagine Dragons — With Grace VanderWaal, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $59.50-$129.50; AX.
July 16: Unknown Mortal Orchestra — With Shamir, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25; AX.
July 17: Jesse McCartney — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $25; AX.
July 18: Sylvan Esso — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $43.75-$47.50; AX.
July 18: Counting Crows — With +LIVE+ , 6:30 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $29.50-$125; AT.
July 18: Bazzi — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25; AX.
STAGE
Through Aug. 5: “The Bridges of Madison County” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $19-$38; vintagetheatre.org.
Friday and Saturday: Josh Blue — 7:15 p.m., Comedy Works South, Denver, $25; comedyworks.com.
Saturday-Aug. 5: Central City Opera 2018 Festival — Central City Opera House, Central City; centralcityopera.org.
July 13-22: “Butterflies are Free” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Jones Theatre, Westcliffe, $5-$15; jonestheater.com.
July 13-Aug. 19: “Lend Me a Tenor” — Miners Alley Playhouse, Golden. Go online for dates, times and ticket prices: minersalley.com.
July 16: “American Idol” — 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, go online for ticket prices; TM.
ART
Through July 22: “Drawn to Glamour” — Fashion illustrations by Jim Howard, Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Aug. 5: “Cyberscapes” — By Serenity Forge, Denver Botanic Gardens, York Street, Gates Court Gallery, Denver; tinyurl.com/ycsxg2n6.
Through Aug. 12: Jeffrey Gibson: “Like a Hammer” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Aug. 26: Derrick Adams: “Transmission” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Aug. 26: Lisa Oppenheim: “Spine” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Aug. 26: Kristen Hatgi Sink: “Honey” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Aug. 26: Patrice Renee Washington: “Charts, Parts, and Holders” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Sept. 3: “Radeaux: De Tamaño Natural” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Sept. 23: “In Sequence: The Art of Comics” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Sept. 23: “Pixelated” — Works by Mike Whiting, Denver Botanic Gardens, York Street, Gates Court Gallery, Denver; tinyurl.com/ydxsenx9.
Through Sept. 23: “A Journey into Imagination” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
FESTIVALS
Friday: Mt. Sopris Music Fest — Celebrates Carbondale’s vibrant, local, live music scene, 4th Street Plaza and Park, Carbondale; carbondale.com.
Friday and Saturday: Spanish Peaks Music Festival — With Jerrod Neimann, Exit West and more, La Veta; tinyurl.com/y7ysq6wj.
Friday-Sunday: Cherry Creek Arts Festival — Celebration of visual, culinary and performing arts, Cherry Creek North Shopping District, from 2nd to 3rd Avenues, Denver; tinyurl.com/y7qfbxtb.
Friday-Sunday: Music Festival — Workshops, jam sessions, outdoor adventures and fireworks, Copper Mountain; coppercolorado.com.
Friday-Sunday: Breckenridge July Art Festival — Nationally ranked 60th of fine art festivals. Main Street Station, Breckenridge; mountainartfestivals.com/festivals-calendar/breckartfestival.
Saturday: Mile High Brews & Tunes — Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City; altitudetickets.com.
Saturday and Sunday: Grand Lake Arts and Crafts Festivals — Featuring handmade articles from talented craftsmen, Grand Lake Town Square Park, Grand Lake; grandlake chamber.com/events
Saturday-July 29: Music in the Mountains Classical Music Festival — With musicians of the highest caliber, Durango; musicinthe mountains.com.
Wednesday and July 12: 7/10TM Festival: Music Festival celebrating the world of CBD and THC through competitions, instructional seminars, expositions, celebrity appearances, concerts and product showcases, Englewood; denver.org.
Wednesday-July 14: Colorado Theatre Festival: Designed to provide an environment for community theater companies and theater practitioners to expand and explore their abilities in the theatre arts, Steamplant Event Center, Salida; cctcfestival.org.
July 12-15: High Mountain Hay Fever — Bluegrass Festival — The Bluff and Summit Park, Westcliffe; highmountainhayfever.org.
July 12-15: Rocky Mountain Ukefest — Concerts and ukulele workshops for all levels of musicians. July 12-15, Durango; rockymountainukefest.com.
July 12-15: Colorado Burlesque Festival — Exdo Event Center, Denver; tinyurl.com/yd38xr4c.
July 13 and 14: Rhythm on the River — Entertainment, runs, food and more, Roger’s Grove, Longmont; tinyurl.com/yag7xlrm.
July 13-14: Nightvision Festival — Christian music festival, Community Park. Olathe; night visionphm.com.
July 13-15: Colorado Black Arts Festival: Showcasing the talents of local, regional and national African-Americans in art and culture, City Park, Denver; colbaf.org.
July 13-15: Vail’s Art on the Rockies — Fine art, kid’s zone and more, Colorado Mountain College, Edwards; artontherockies.org.
July 14 and 15: Festival of the Arts — Local and national artists, The Promenade Shops at Centerra, Loveland; tinyurl.com/y8bdgq7z.
July 14 and 15: The Ride Festival — Stellar rock and roll music, Telluride; ridefestival.com.
July 14 and 15: Fine Art Festival — More than 80 artisans from 13 categories, Silverthorne; mountainartfestivals.com.
July 14 and 15: Alpine ArtAffair — Outdoor juried show, Hideaway Park, Winter Park; alpineartaffair.com.
July 14 and 15: Art in the Park — More than 150 vendors, food, drink and more, West Lincoln Park, Steamboat Springs; tinyurl.com/y7ruo76u.
July 17: Arts & Crafts Festival — Fine arts and crafts and food, Town Park and along Silver Street, Lake City; tinyurl.com/yasumjcu.
July 18-21: Telluride Americana Music Festival & Songwriters Showcase — Sheridan Opera House, Telluride; tellurideamericana.com.
