OUT OF TOWN
AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Friday: Chris Stapleton — 7 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $39.75-$89.75; AT.
Friday: Parker Millsap — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $18; AX.
Friday and Saturday: Pretty Lights — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $54.50-$79.50; AX.
Saturday: Kenny Loggins — 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens, Littleton, $45-$55; AT.
Saturday: Itchy-O — 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $20; AX.
Saturday: Yelawolf — With Waylon & Willie (aka Jellyroll & Struggle), 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $27; AX.
Sunday: Brandi Carlile — With Shovels & Rope, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $48.50-$57; AX.
Sunday: “Lost ‘80s Live” — 6:30 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $22.50-$79.50; AX.
Sunday: Toto — 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens, Littleton, $29-$39; AT.
Tuesday: Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle, Dwight Yoakam — With King Leg, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $39.50-$79.50; AX.
Tuesday: Ry Cooder — With Joachim Cooder, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $49.50-$89.50; AT.
Wednesday: Gipsy Kings — 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens, York Street, Denver, $81-$86; concerts.botanicgardens.org.
Wednesday: Father John Misty — With TV on the Radio, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.95-$89.50; AX.
Aug. 16: Joe Russo’s Almost Dead — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $43.50-$79.50; AX.
Aug. 17: Old Crow Medicine Show — With I’m With Her, featuring Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz & Aoife O’Donovan, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.50-$89.50; AX.
Aug. 17: The Freddy Jones Band — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25.75; AX.
Aug. 18: Slayer — With Lamb of God, Anthrax, Behemoth, Testament, 5 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $29.95-$99.50; AX.
Aug. 18: Josh Turner — 7 p.m., Hudson Gardens, Littleton, $29-$39; AT.
Aug. 19: “KS 107.5 Summer Jam 21” — With Wiz Khalifa, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Dicky, Big Boi, Lil Skies and Saweetie, 5:30 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $39.95-$119.50; AX.
Aug. 20: Niall Horan — With Maren Morris, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $47-$107; AX.
Aug. 20: Rob Zombie/Marilyn Mason — 7 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $39.50-$125; AT.
Aug. 21: Sam Smith — 7 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $35-$125; AT.
Aug. 21: Rodrigo y Gabriela — With Bahamas, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $44.50-$65; AX.
Aug. 22: Rod Stewart — With Cyndi Lauper, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $35-$199.50; AT.
Aug. 22 and 23: Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats — With Tank and the Bangas on Aug. 22, 8 p.m.; with Slim Cessna’s Auto Club on Aug. 23, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $52.50-$86.50; AX.
STAGE
Through Aug. 19: “Lend Me a Tenor” — Miners Alley Playhouse, Golden. Go online for dates, times and ticket prices: minersalley.com.
Through Aug. 19: “On Your Feet!” — Buell Theatre, Denver, $25 and up. Go online for times and dates: denvercenter.org.
Through Aug. 26: “Waistwatchers the Musical” — 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Lakewood Cultural Center, Lakewood, $40-$50; 1-303-987-7845.
Sunday: WellRed Comedy Tour — 7:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $35-$55; bouldertheater.com.
Aug. 22: Kathy Griffin — 8 p.m., Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver, $45.50-$125; AX.
Aug. 23: David Cross — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $35-$55; AT.
ART
Through Aug. 26: Derrick Adams: “Transmission” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Aug. 26: Lisa Oppenheim: “Spine” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Aug. 26: Kristen Hatgi Sink: “Honey” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Aug. 26: Patrice Renee Washington: “Charts, Parts, and Holders” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Sept. 3: “Radeaux: De Tamaño Natural” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Sept. 16: Traces” — Works by Caroline Peters, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Sept. 23: “In Sequence: The Art of Comics” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Sept. 23: “Pixelated” — Works by Mike Whiting, Denver Botanic Gardens, York Street, Gates Court Gallery, Denver; tinyurl.com/ydxsenx9.
Through Sept. 23: “A Journey into Imagination” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Wednesday-Oct. 14: “Invisible Links: Botanical Art & Illustration” — Denver Botanic Gardens, York Street, Gates Court Gallery, Denver; tinyurl.com/y84tyf6o.
FESTIVALS
Sunday: Arts & Ales Festival — Art booths, local brewers and more, Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, Arvada; arvadacenter artsandales.com.
Aug. 19: Red Rocks Beer Festival — Plus The Revolution 3 Tour, with The Cult, Stone Temple Pilots, Bush, 3 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, go online for ticket prices ; AX.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,
THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM