out of town
AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Friday: Old Crow Medicine Show — With I’m with Her, featuring Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz & Aoife O’Donovan, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.50-$89.50; AX.
Friday: The Freddy Jones Band — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $25.75; AX.
Saturday: Slayer — With Lamb of God, Anthrax, Behemoth, Testament, 5 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $29.95-$99.50; AX.
Saturday: Josh Turner — 7 p.m., Hudson Gardens, Littleton, $29-$39; AT.
Sunday: “KS 107.5 Summer Jam 21” — With Wiz Khalifa, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Dicky, Big Boi, Lil Skies and Saweetie, 5:30 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $39.95-$119.50; AX.
Monday: Niall Horan — With Maren Morris, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $47-$107; AX.
Monday: Rob Zombie/Marilyn Mason — 7 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $39.50-$125; AT.
Tuesday: Sam Smith — 7 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $35-$125; AT.
Tuesday: Rodrigo y Gabriela — With Bahamas, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $44.50-$65; AX.
Wednesday: Rod Stewart — With Cyndi Lauper, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $35-$199.50; AT.
Wednesday and Aug. 23: Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats — With Tank and the Bangas at 8 p.m. Wednesday; with Slim Cessna’s Auto Club at 8 p.m. Aug. 23, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $52.50-$86.50; AX.
Aug. 24: The Yawpers — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $20; AX.
Aug. 24: Oak Ridge Boys — 9:30 p.m., Colorado State Fairgrounds, Pueblo, $25; AT.
Aug. 24 and 25: Dave Matthews Band — 8 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $45.50-$115; AX.
Aug. 25: Kissing Judas and Twelve Years Driven — 7:45 p.m., Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $20.50 and up; pueblomemorialhall.com.
Aug. 25: Neil McCoy — 9:30 p.m., Colorado State Fairgrounds, Pueblo, $25; AT.
Aug. 25 and 26: Reggae on the Rocks — With Rebelution, Stephen Marley, Common Kings and more, 2:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $54.75-$87.50; AX.
Aug. 26: Big & Rich — 7 p.m., Hudson Gardens, Littleton, $42-$52; AT.
Aug. 27 and 28: David Byrne — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $50-$94.50; AX.
Aug. 28: Jeremih — With Teyana Taylor and DaniLeigh, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $39.50; AX.
Aug. 28: Flying W Wranglers — 7 p.m., Colorado State Fairgrounds, Pueblo, go online for ticket prices; AT.
Aug. 29: Illenium — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $25-$80; AX.
Aug. 30: Shakey Graves, Jose Gonzalez & the Brite Lites — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $39.95-$60; AX.
Aug. 30: Knower — 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $18.50; AX.
STAGE
Through Aug. 26: “Waistwatchers the Musical” — 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Lakewood Cultural Center, Lakewood, $40-$50; 1-303-987-7845.
Through Sept. 9: “The Sunshine Boys” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $16-$32; vintagetheatre.org.
Wednesday: Kathy Griffin — 8 p.m., Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver, $45.50-$125; AX.
Aug. 23: David Cross — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $35-$55; AT.
Aug. 24: David Cross — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $45.50-$89.50; AT.
Aug. 24: “How Did This Get Made?” — 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $45; AT.
Aug. 30: Larry the Cable Guy — 7 p.m., Colorado State Fairgrounds, Pueblo, $32-$42; AT.
ART
Through Aug. 26: Derrick Adams: “Transmission” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Aug. 26: Lisa Oppenheim: “Spine” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Aug. 26: Kristen Hatgi Sink: “Honey” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Aug. 26: Patrice Renee Washington: “Charts, Parts, and Holders” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Sept. 3: “Radeaux: De Tamaño Natural” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Sept. 16: Traces” — Works by Caroline Peters, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Sept. 23: “In Sequence: The Art of Comics” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Sept. 23: “Pixelated” — Works by Mike Whiting, Denver Botanic Gardens, York Street, Gates Court Gallery, Denver; tinyurl.com/ydxsenx9.
Through Sept. 23: “A Journey into Imagination” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Oct. 14: “Invisible Links: Botanical Art & Illustration — Denver Botanic Gardens, York Street, Gates Court Gallery, Denver; tinyurl.com/y84tyf6o.
FESTIVALS
Sunday: Red Rocks Beer Festival — Plus The Revolution 3 Tour, with The Cult, Stone Temple Pilots, Bush, 3 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, go online for ticket prices; AX.
Aug. 31-Sept. 2: JAS Labor Day Experience — With Lionel Richie, Zac Brown Band and more, Aspen; jazzaspensnowmass.org.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,
THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM