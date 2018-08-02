out of town
AX: axs.com
TM: ticketmaster.com
MUSIC
Friday: Lucero/Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls — 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $39.95-$45; AX.
Friday: Ben Harper & Musselwhite — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $59.50; AX.
Friday: Susto — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $15; AX.
Saturday: Luke Bryan & Sam Hunt with special guests Jon Pardi and Morgan Wallen — 4 p.m., Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Denver, $24 and up; TM.
Saturday: Steve Miller Band — With Peter Frampton, 7:30 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $32.50-$149.50; AX.
Saturday: Little River Band — 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens, Littleton, $25-$35; AT.
Saturday: Alison Wonderland — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $26.75-$31.75; AX.
Sunday: UB40 — Featuring Ali Campbell, Astro & Mickey, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens, Littleton, $39-$49; AT.
Sunday: Havok — With Screwtape, Jungle Rot, Extinction A.D., 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $20; AX.
Tuesday: Chvrches — With Pale Waves, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $36; AX.
Wednesday: Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers — 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens, York Street, Denver, $62-$67; concerts. botanicgardens.org.
Wednesday: Portugal. The Man — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $46.75-$89.50; AX.
Wednesday: Jack White — 8 p.m., 1stBank Center, Broomfield, $65-$85; AT.
Wednesday: Jeff Lynne’s Elo — With Dawes, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $51.50-$179.50; AT.
Wednesday: David Foster — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $50-$100; AT.
Wednesday: Shane Smith & the Saints — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $17; AX.
Aug. 9: Angélique Kidjo’s Remain in Light and Femi Kuti & the Positive Force — 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens, York Street, Denver, $70-$75; concerts.botanicgardens.org.
Aug. 9: Leon Bridges — With Khruangbin, Masego, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $56.95-$82; AX.
Aug. 9: Rayland Baxter — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $15; AX.
Aug. 9: Wheeler Walker Jr. — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $22; AX.
Aug. 9: Lupe Fiasco — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $32; AX.
Aug. 10: Chris Stapleton — 7 p.m., Pepsi Center, Denver, $39.75-$89.75; AT.
Aug. 10: Parker Millsap — 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $18; AX.
Aug. 10 and 11: Pretty Lights — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $54.50-$79.50; AX.
Aug. 11: Kenny Loggins — 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens, Littleton, $45-$55; AT.
Aug. 11: Itchy-O — 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $20; AX.
Aug. 11: Yelawolf — With Waylon & Willie (aka Jellyroll & Struggle), 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $27; AX.
Aug. 12: Brandi Carlile — With Shovels & Rope, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $48.50-$57; AX.
Aug. 12: “Lost ‘80s Live” — 6:30 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $22.50-$79.50; AX.
Aug. 12: Toto — 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens, Littleton, $29-$39; AT.
Aug. 14: Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle, Dwight Yoakam — With King Leg, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $39.50-$79.50; AX.
Aug. 14: Ry Cooder — With Joachim Cooder, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $49.50-$89.50; AT.
Aug. 15: Gipsy Kings — 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens, York Street, Denver, $81-$86; concerts.botanicgardens.org.
Aug. 15: Father John Misty — With TV on the Radio, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.95-$89.50; AX.
Aug. 16: Joe Russo’s Almost Dead — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $43.50-$79.50; AX.
STAGE
Through Aug. 19: “Lend Me a Tenor” — Miners Alley Playhouse, Golden. Go online for dates, times and ticket prices: minersalley.com.
Monday: Steve Martin and Martin Short — 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $59.50-$179.50; AX.
Wednesday-Aug. 19: “On Your Feet!” — Buell Theatre, Denver, $25 and up. Go online for times and dates: denvercenter.org.
Wednesday-Aug. 26: “Waistwatchers the Musical” — 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Lakewood Cultural Center, Lakewood, $40-$50; 1-303-987-7845.
Aug. 9-12: Youth Theater Musical — “Through the Looking Glass” — 7 p.m. Aug. 9-11, 2 p.m. Aug. 12, Jones Theatre, Westcliffe, $5-$20; jonestheater.com.
Aug. 12: Well Red Comedy Tour — 7:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $35-$55; bouldertheater.com.
ART
Through Aug. 12: Jeffrey Gibson: “Like a Hammer” — Denver Art Museum, Denver; denverartmuseum.org.
Through Aug. 26: Derrick Adams: “Transmission” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Aug. 26: Lisa Oppenheim: “Spine” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Aug. 26: Kristen Hatgi Sink: “Honey” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Aug. 26: Patrice Renee Washington: “Charts, Parts, and Holders” — MCA Denver; mcadenver.org.
Through Sept. 3: “Radeaux: De Tamaño Natural” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Sept. 16: “Traces” — Works by Caroline Peters, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Sept. 23: “In Sequence: The Art of Comics” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Sept. 23: “Pixelated” — Works by Mike Whiting, Denver Botanic Gardens, York Street, Gates Court Gallery, Denver; tinyurl.com/ydxsenx9.
Through Sept. 23: “A Journey into Imagination” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Aug. 15-Oct. 14: “Invisible Links: Botanical Art & Illustration” — Denver Botanic Gardens, York Street, Gates Court Gallery, Denver; tinyurl.com/y84tyf6o.
FESTIVALS
Friday-Sunday: Jazz Festival — Telluride; telluridejazz.org.
Friday-Sunday: Arise Music Festival — Loveland; arisefestival.com.
Aug. 11: Arts & Ales Festival — Art booths, local brewers and more, Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, Arvada; arvadacenterarts andales.com.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON,
THE GAZETTE, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM