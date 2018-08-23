Out of town
MUSIC
Friday: The Yawpers — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $20; AX.
Friday: Oak Ridge Boys — 9:30 p.m., Colorado State Fairgrounds, Pueblo, $25; AT.
Friday and Saturday: Dave Matthews Band — 8 p.m., Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, $45.50-$115; AX.
Saturday: Kissing Judas and Twelve Years Driven — 7:45 p.m., Memorial Hall, Pueblo, $20.50 and up; pueblomemorialhall.com.
Saturday: Pabst Blue Ribbon Sound Society featuring Waka Flocka Flame — With Junglepussy, Just Call Me Carl, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $15-$18; AX.
Saturday: Neil McCoy — 9:30 p.m., Colorado State Fairgrounds, Pueblo, $25; AT.
Saturday and Sunday: Reggae on the Rocks — With Rebelution, Stephen Marley, Common Kings and more, 2:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $54.75-$87.50; AX.
Sunday: Big & Rich — 7 p.m., Hudson Gardens, Littleton, $42-$52; AT.
Monday and Tuesday: David Byrne — 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $50-$94.50; AX.
Tuesday: Jeremih — With Teyana Taylor and DaniLeigh, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $39.50; AX.
Tuesday: Flying W Wranglers — 7 p.m., Colorado State Fairgrounds, Pueblo, go online for ticket prices; AT.
Wednesday: Illenium — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $25-$80; AX.
Aug. 30: Shakey Graves, Jose Gonzalez & the Brite Lites — 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $39.95-$60; AX.
Aug. 30: Knower — 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $18.50; AX.
Aug. 31: Atmosphere — 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $42.75-$69.50; AX.
Aug. 31: Joan Jett and the Blackhearts — 7 p.m., Colorado State Fairgrounds, Pueblo, $32-$42; AT.
Aug. 31: Sales — With No Vacation, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $17.50; AX.
Aug. 31-Sept. 2: Phish — 7:30 p.m., Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, $65 and up; AT.
Sept. 1: Gramatik — 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, go online for ticket prices; AX.
Sept. 2: Jason Mraz — With Brett Dennen, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $49.50-$99.50; AX.
Sept. 2: Boz Scaggs — 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens, Littleton, $35-$45; AT.
Sept. 2: Parkway Drive — With August Burns Red, The Devil Wears Prada, Polaris, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $33.50; AX.
Sept. 3: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit — With Aimee Mann, Amanda Shires, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $39.75-60.75; AX.
Sept. 4: Lyle Lovett and His Large Band — With Margo Price, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $39.50-$95; AX.
STAGE
Through Sept. 9: “The Sunshine Boys” — 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, Aurora, $16-$32; vintagetheatre.org.
Friday: David Cross — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $45.50-$89.50; AT.
Friday: “How Did This Get Made?” — 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $45; AT.
Aug. 30: Larry the Cable Guy — 7 p.m., Colorado State Fairgrounds, Pueblo, $32-$42; AT.
Aug. 31 and Sept. 1: “Mrs. Wyatt Earp” — 7:30 p.m., Jones Theatre, Westcliffe, $5-$20; jonestheater.com.
ART
Through Sept. 3: “Radeaux: De Tamaño Natural” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Sept. 16: “Traces” — Works by Caroline Peters, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Sept. 23: “In Sequence: The Art of Comics” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Sept. 23: “Pixelated” — Works by Mike Whiting, Denver Botanic Gardens, York Street, Gates Court Gallery, Denver; tinyurl.com/ydxsenx9.
Through Sept. 23: “A Journey into Imagination” — Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Through Oct. 14: “Invisible Links: Botanical Art & Illustration — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Gates Court Gallery, Denver; tinyurl.com/y84tyf6o.
FESTIVALS
Aug. 31-Sept. 2: JAS Labor Day Experience — With Lionel Richie, Zac Brown Band and more, Aspen; jazzaspensnowmass.org.
Sept. 7-9: Oktoberfest — Main Street, Breckenridge; tinyurl.com/yb8zx8f7.
