Want to check out a mountain high music festival or two... or 10 this summer in Colorado? Start with this list for blues, jazz, country and a bit of everything in between. 

(If you're looking for shows, check out the 2019 Red Rocks line up here.)

OUR PICKS 

Denver — Spread the Word Music Festival: With jam, funk, bluegrass, reggae, electronic, rock, and every kind of fusion in between. May 17-19

Grand Junction — Four Peaks Downtown Music Festival: Main Street comes alive with music performed by local and national artists. The Rebirth Brass Band is this year's headliner. May 17-19

Black Forest — MeadowGrass Music Festival: Features performances from more than 20 national, regional and local artists, music workshops, yoga, kids’ activities and camping. May 24-26, La Foret Conference and Retreat Center 

Margaret Rudin of Manitou Springs dances to Yarn Saturday, May, 28, 2011, during the first day of the MeadowGrass Music Festival at La Foret in Black Forest. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Grand Junction — Country Jam Music Festival: More than featuring 30 bands on three stages. June 13-16

Denver — Electric Funeral Fest IV: Denver’s premiere heavy music festival. June 14-15, 3 Kings Tavern 

Rye — Sonic Bloom Festival: Colorado’s premier electronic music festival. June 20-23, Hummingbird Ranch

Morrison — Stevie Wonder - A SeriesFest Benefit Celebrating TV & Music: June 24, Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Keystone — Bluegrass and Beer Festival: With 100 brews from more than 40 breweries. Aug. 3-4 

Central City — Central City Opera Festival: July 6-Aug. 6 

Greenwood Village — Disrupt Fest: Featuring The Used, Thrice, with Circa Survive, Sum 41, Atreyu, Sleeping with Sirens, Four Year Strong, Memphis May Fire, Juliet Simms, Hyro the Hero. July 17, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

Denver — Global Dance Festival: July 19-20, Broncos Stadium at Mile High 

Get your groove on at the two-day Global Dance Festival at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Headliners include Deadmau5, Gucci Mane, Future, Destructo, Tiesto, Mark Farina, Thomas Jack, Flux Pavilion and Adventure Club.
Colorado Springs — Blues Under the Bridge: Enjoy the music of Tab Benoit, Nikki Hill and more at a unique spot. July 13, under the bridge, 218 W. Colorado Ave.

People enjoy Kerry Pastine And The Crime Scene as they performed for the 'Blues Under the Bridge' that took place under the Colorado Avenue Four-Lane Bridge on Saturday July 7, 2018 in Colorado Springs. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Fort Morgan — Bobstock Music Festival: these are 2019 performers Headlined by Mark McGrath, Firehouse and Lita Ford. July 12-13, Fort Morgan City Park 

Denver — Underground Music Showcase: Colorado’s premier Indie festival. July 26-28 

Fort Collins — Bohemian Nights at NewWestFest: Music festival. Aug. 9-11

Telluride — Jazz Festival: Featuring Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Lettuce and more. Aug. 9-11

Pueblo —Steel City Music Festival: Featuring 8 hours of nonstop music and 14 bands, including The Delphonics, Club Nouveau, Zapp and Rose Royce 

Aspen — Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience: Sting, Portugal the Man, John Mayer and more Aug. 30-Sept. 1

Buena Vista — Seven Peaks Music Festival: Dierks Bentley, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and more, Aug. 30-Sept. 1, Buena Vista; sevenpeaksfestival.com

Country music star Dierks Bentley stands in the festival location in Buena Vista on Thursday, August 30, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
JAZZ

Denver — Five Points Jazz Festival: Celebrates the history of Denver’s Five Points neighborhood. May 18

Central City — Central Jazz Fest: With four stages in various parts of the town. June 7-8. 

Aspen — Jazz Aspen Snowmass June Experience: With a greater variety of artists, not only playing at the Benedict Music Tent, but a various venues in town. June 20-23

Winter Park — Jazz Festival: Annual tradition. July 20-21, Hideaway Park, Winter Park 

Evergreen — Jazz Festival: World-class talent, intimate venues and Rocky Mountain setting. July 26-28

Telluride — Jazz Festival: Featuring Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Lettuce and more. Aug. 9-11

BLUEGRASS/FOLK 

Salida — Bluegrass on the Arkansas Festival: May 25-26

Pagosa Springs — Folk n’ Bluegrass Festival: Music with views. June 7-9

Holly — Holly Bluegrass Festival: Held in conjunction with Holly Days which commemorates Holly’s recovery from the 1965 flood. June 7-9, Gateway Park

Palisade — Palisade Bluegrass and Roots Music Festival: June 14-16, Riverbend Park

Telluride — Telluride Bluegrass Festival: June 20-23, Town Park 

Westcliffe — High Mountain Hay Fever — Bluegrass Festival: The motto is simple: “Small Scale — Big Time.” July 11-14, The Bluff and Summit Park

Lyons — RockyGrass: Originally founded by Bill Monroe, the father of bluegrass, this festival is known internationally as one of the great traditional bluegrass festivals. July 26-28, Planet Bluegrass Ranch 

Lyons — Rocky Mountain Folks Festival: The world’s most inspired songwriters share their songs and stories. Aug. 16-18

Pagosa Springs — Four Corners Folk Festival: Music on Reservoir Hill Park for more than 22 years. Aug. 30-Sept.1

BLUES 

Greeley — Greeley Blues Jam: The “Blues 101 Stage” highlights some of the more talented young blues performers. June 7-8 

Winter Park — Blues from the Top Music Festival: Dedicated to the future of the young musicians. June 29-30, Hideaway Park

Trinidad — Trinidaddio Blues Fest: Aug. 24, Central Park, Trinidad

COUNTRY/WESTERN 

La Veta — Spanish Peaks Music Festival: With lineup of country music. July 5-6 

Pueblo — Colorado Square Dance Festival: June 14-15, Pueblo Convention Center

Durango — Cowboy Poetry Gathering Barn Dance and Picnic. Featuring the Tim Sullivan Band. June 23, Rotary Park, Durango 

Copper Mountain — Copper Country Fest: Music and arts festival. Aug. 30-Sept. 1

ROCK

Denver — Denver Day of Rock Festival: Features five stages of live music along 16th Street Mall. May 25

Telluride — The Ride Festival: Stellar rock and roll music. July 12-14 

Greenwood Village — Disrupt Fest: Featuring The Used, Thrice, with Circa Survive, Sum 41, Atreyu, Sleeping with Sirens, Four Year Strong, Memphis May Fire, Juliet Simms, Hyro the Hero. July 17, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

CLASSICAL 

Colorado Springs — Summer Music Festival: Chamber and Orchestra Music. June 2-22, Colorado College 

Durango — Music in the Mountains Classical Music Festival: With musicians of the highest caliber. July 6-28 

Boulder — Colorado Music Festival: providing access to the best of the world’s music through education and performance. June 27-Aug. 3, Chautauqua Auditorium

Vail — Bravo! Vail Music Festival: Celebrating 30 Years of Music in the Mountains. June 20-Aug. 1

HAPPENING IN SMALL CITIES AND TOWNS 

Olathe — Nightvision Festival: Christian music festival. July 12-13, Community Park 

Meeker — Meekerpalooza Arts and Music Festival: Showcasing dance, singing, music, visual and culinary arts. June 22

Carbondale — Mt. Sopris Music Fest: Celebrates Carbondale’s vibrant, local, live music scene. July 5, 4th Street Plaza and Park 

Creede — Headwaters Music Festival: Music, dining and vendors. Aug. 24-25, Ball Field

Westcliffe — High Peaks Music Festival: Sept. 14, Feed Store Amphitheater Park, Westcliffe

Dacono — Carbon Valley Music and Spirits Festival, music, beer garden, kid’s events and more. Aug. 3, Centennial Field 

FOR ARTISTS: 

Boulder — Colorado Music Festival: providing access to the best of the world’s music through education and performance. June 27-Aug. 3, Chautauqua Auditorium

Aspen — Aspen Music Festival and School: More than 400 events and featuring its signature wide variety of musical works, periods and performers. June 27-Aug. 18

Telluride — Telluride Americana Music Festival & Songwriters Showcase: July 17-20, Sheridan Opera House

Durango — Rocky Mountain Ukefest: Concerts and ukulele workshops for all levels of musicians. July 11-14 Silverton — Great Western Rocky Mountain Brass Band Festival: Brass band concerts, featuring musicians from all over the country. Aug. 9-11, Silverton School Gym 

Copper Mountain — Guitar Town Festival: Guitar performances, workshops and repairs. Aug. 9-11 

