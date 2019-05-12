Want to check out a mountain high music festival or two... or 10 this summer in Colorado? Start with this list for blues, jazz, country and a bit of everything in between.
(If you're looking for shows, check out the 2019 Red Rocks line up here.)
OUR PICKS
Denver — Spread the Word Music Festival: With jam, funk, bluegrass, reggae, electronic, rock, and every kind of fusion in between. May 17-19
Grand Junction — Four Peaks Downtown Music Festival: Main Street comes alive with music performed by local and national artists. The Rebirth Brass Band is this year's headliner. May 17-19
Black Forest — MeadowGrass Music Festival: Features performances from more than 20 national, regional and local artists, music workshops, yoga, kids’ activities and camping. May 24-26, La Foret Conference and Retreat Center
Grand Junction — Country Jam Music Festival: More than featuring 30 bands on three stages. June 13-16
Denver — Electric Funeral Fest IV: Denver’s premiere heavy music festival. June 14-15, 3 Kings Tavern
Rye — Sonic Bloom Festival: Colorado’s premier electronic music festival. June 20-23, Hummingbird Ranch
Morrison — Stevie Wonder - A SeriesFest Benefit Celebrating TV & Music: June 24, Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Keystone — Bluegrass and Beer Festival: With 100 brews from more than 40 breweries. Aug. 3-4
Central City — Central City Opera Festival: July 6-Aug. 6
Greenwood Village — Disrupt Fest: Featuring The Used, Thrice, with Circa Survive, Sum 41, Atreyu, Sleeping with Sirens, Four Year Strong, Memphis May Fire, Juliet Simms, Hyro the Hero. July 17, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Denver — Global Dance Festival: July 19-20, Broncos Stadium at Mile High
Colorado Springs — Blues Under the Bridge: Enjoy the music of Tab Benoit, Nikki Hill and more at a unique spot. July 13, under the bridge, 218 W. Colorado Ave.
Fort Morgan — Bobstock Music Festival: these are 2019 performers Headlined by Mark McGrath, Firehouse and Lita Ford. July 12-13, Fort Morgan City Park
Denver — Underground Music Showcase: Colorado’s premier Indie festival. July 26-28
Fort Collins — Bohemian Nights at NewWestFest: Music festival. Aug. 9-11
Telluride — Jazz Festival: Featuring Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Lettuce and more. Aug. 9-11
Pueblo —Steel City Music Festival: Featuring 8 hours of nonstop music and 14 bands, including The Delphonics, Club Nouveau, Zapp and Rose Royce
Aspen — Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience: Sting, Portugal the Man, John Mayer and more Aug. 30-Sept. 1
Buena Vista — Seven Peaks Music Festival: Dierks Bentley, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and more, Aug. 30-Sept. 1, Buena Vista; sevenpeaksfestival.com
JAZZ
Denver — Five Points Jazz Festival: Celebrates the history of Denver’s Five Points neighborhood. May 18
Central City — Central Jazz Fest: With four stages in various parts of the town. June 7-8.
Aspen — Jazz Aspen Snowmass June Experience: With a greater variety of artists, not only playing at the Benedict Music Tent, but a various venues in town. June 20-23
Winter Park — Jazz Festival: Annual tradition. July 20-21, Hideaway Park, Winter Park
Evergreen — Jazz Festival: World-class talent, intimate venues and Rocky Mountain setting. July 26-28
BLUEGRASS/FOLK
Salida — Bluegrass on the Arkansas Festival: May 25-26
Pagosa Springs — Folk n’ Bluegrass Festival: Music with views. June 7-9
Holly — Holly Bluegrass Festival: Held in conjunction with Holly Days which commemorates Holly’s recovery from the 1965 flood. June 7-9, Gateway Park
Palisade — Palisade Bluegrass and Roots Music Festival: June 14-16, Riverbend Park
Telluride — Telluride Bluegrass Festival: June 20-23, Town Park
Westcliffe — High Mountain Hay Fever — Bluegrass Festival: The motto is simple: “Small Scale — Big Time.” July 11-14, The Bluff and Summit Park
Lyons — RockyGrass: Originally founded by Bill Monroe, the father of bluegrass, this festival is known internationally as one of the great traditional bluegrass festivals. July 26-28, Planet Bluegrass Ranch
Lyons — Rocky Mountain Folks Festival: The world’s most inspired songwriters share their songs and stories. Aug. 16-18
Pagosa Springs — Four Corners Folk Festival: Music on Reservoir Hill Park for more than 22 years. Aug. 30-Sept.1
BLUES
Greeley — Greeley Blues Jam: The “Blues 101 Stage” highlights some of the more talented young blues performers. June 7-8
Winter Park — Blues from the Top Music Festival: Dedicated to the future of the young musicians. June 29-30, Hideaway Park
Trinidad — Trinidaddio Blues Fest: Aug. 24, Central Park, Trinidad
COUNTRY/WESTERN
La Veta — Spanish Peaks Music Festival: With lineup of country music. July 5-6
Pueblo — Colorado Square Dance Festival: June 14-15, Pueblo Convention Center
Durango — Cowboy Poetry Gathering Barn Dance and Picnic. Featuring the Tim Sullivan Band. June 23, Rotary Park, Durango
Copper Mountain — Copper Country Fest: Music and arts festival. Aug. 30-Sept. 1
ROCK
Denver — Denver Day of Rock Festival: Features five stages of live music along 16th Street Mall. May 25
Telluride — The Ride Festival: Stellar rock and roll music. July 12-14
Greenwood Village — Disrupt Fest: Featuring The Used, Thrice, with Circa Survive, Sum 41, Atreyu, Sleeping with Sirens, Four Year Strong, Memphis May Fire, Juliet Simms, Hyro the Hero. July 17, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
CLASSICAL
Colorado Springs — Summer Music Festival: Chamber and Orchestra Music. June 2-22, Colorado College
Durango — Music in the Mountains Classical Music Festival: With musicians of the highest caliber. July 6-28
Boulder — Colorado Music Festival: providing access to the best of the world’s music through education and performance. June 27-Aug. 3, Chautauqua Auditorium
Vail — Bravo! Vail Music Festival: Celebrating 30 Years of Music in the Mountains. June 20-Aug. 1
HAPPENING IN SMALL CITIES AND TOWNS
Olathe — Nightvision Festival: Christian music festival. July 12-13, Community Park
Meeker — Meekerpalooza Arts and Music Festival: Showcasing dance, singing, music, visual and culinary arts. June 22
Carbondale — Mt. Sopris Music Fest: Celebrates Carbondale’s vibrant, local, live music scene. July 5, 4th Street Plaza and Park
Creede — Headwaters Music Festival: Music, dining and vendors. Aug. 24-25, Ball Field
Westcliffe — High Peaks Music Festival: Sept. 14, Feed Store Amphitheater Park, Westcliffe
Dacono — Carbon Valley Music and Spirits Festival, music, beer garden, kid’s events and more. Aug. 3, Centennial Field
FOR ARTISTS:
Aspen — Aspen Music Festival and School: More than 400 events and featuring its signature wide variety of musical works, periods and performers. June 27-Aug. 18
Telluride — Telluride Americana Music Festival & Songwriters Showcase: July 17-20, Sheridan Opera House
Durango — Rocky Mountain Ukefest: Concerts and ukulele workshops for all levels of musicians. July 11-14 Silverton — Great Western Rocky Mountain Brass Band Festival: Brass band concerts, featuring musicians from all over the country. Aug. 9-11, Silverton School Gym
Copper Mountain — Guitar Town Festival: Guitar performances, workshops and repairs. Aug. 9-11