The Latest: Sheriff: Wildfire death toll rises to 83
Amy Sheppard packs up items outside her tent in a Walmart parking lot in Chico, Calif., that's been a makeshift campground for people displaced by wildfire, Wednesday morning, Nov. 21, 2018. Sheppard lost her home in Magalia to the Camp fire. She was staying in the tent for four days with her sister and 1-year-old niece. They are moving to a motel because of rain that began Wednesday. (AP Photo/Kathleen Ronayne)

DENVER — From his home in Denver, James Faircloth’s eyes were stuck to the screen, watching video after video of the Camp Fire devour neighborhoods in California.

And instead of writing a social media post about thoughts and prayers for those affected or sharing the latest news updates, he decided to get involved.

Faircloth, a father of four, is spending Thanksgiving driving from Denver out to Chico, California in an RV filled with items to donate, including the actual RV. And his young daughter is joining him.

“We were watching some of what’s going on out there and talking about what if that was us and what would we do,” he said. “And I told (my daughter) what the idea was and she was 100 percent on board. She said, ‘God and Santa Clause would be really proud of us for this.’”

