DENVER — From his home in Denver, James Faircloth’s eyes were stuck to the screen, watching video after video of the Camp Fire devour neighborhoods in California.
And instead of writing a social media post about thoughts and prayers for those affected or sharing the latest news updates, he decided to get involved.
Faircloth, a father of four, is spending Thanksgiving driving from Denver out to Chico, California in an RV filled with items to donate, including the actual RV. And his young daughter is joining him.
My 6 y/o daughter and I raised funds for and purchased an RV and are driving from CO to Chico. We would love to donate to first responder family who lost home in fire. Help us identify family? @JerryBrownGov @GavinNewsom #campfire #doingsomething pic.twitter.com/x87zmeseDe— James Faircloth (@jamesfaircloth3) November 22, 2018
“We were watching some of what’s going on out there and talking about what if that was us and what would we do,” he said. “And I told (my daughter) what the idea was and she was 100 percent on board. She said, ‘God and Santa Clause would be really proud of us for this.’”
