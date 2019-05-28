FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A state lawmaker is calling for an investigation into Colorado crisis centers after the death of a Colorado State University student who sought help. Helen Abbey would have graduated this month.
Instead, her sister, April, accepted her degree, four weeks after the 22 year old took her life.
“The fight she’d been fighting for so long just became unbearable,” April said.
Helen Abbey fought depression. Her story is one of a system that failed her and a stigma that followed her, even unto death.