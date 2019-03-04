Colorado and 18 other Democratic-led states announced Monday they are challenging the Trump administration's effort to set up obstacles for women seeking abortions, including barring taxpayer-funded family planning clinics from referring patients to abortion providers.
California filed a federal lawsuit Monday in San Francisco that aims to block a family planning rule from the U.S. Health and Human Services Department, state Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced. The rule shifts millions of dollars from Planned Parenthood to faith-based family planning organizations.
Colorado and the 18 other states, along with Washington, D.C., said they would sue separately in Oregon on Tuesday.
The other states are: Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Wisconsin.
Washington's Democratic attorney general also previously said the state will challenge the rule.
Trump administration officials have told abortion opponents that they expected a number of legal challenges to the new rule, which also prohibits federally funded family planning clinics from being housed in the same place as abortion providers.
The changes to the federal family planning program are scheduled to take effect in May unless blocked in court.
California's attorney general said the new rule affects 4 million mostly low-income women nationwide and 1 million women in California.
"The Trump-Pence administration has doubled down on its attacks on women's health," Becerra said.
The lawsuit in California is the latest of dozens of legal challenges that it and other states led by Democrats have filed in a bid to block Trump administration policies.