The Cumbres & Toltec scenic railroad train nears the the summit of 10,022-ft Cumbres Pass near the Colorado/New Mexico border Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. The train runs from Antonito, Colo. , to Chama, New Mexico on the tracks built by Gen. William Jackson Palmer’s Denver and Rio Grande Railroad in the 1880s. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)