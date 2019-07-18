A 71-year-old hiker that was reported missing on Tuesday, July 16, was found dead on Torreys Peak at 13,600 feet above sea-level, according to the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office.
The hiker, identified as Don Chambliss of Englewood, was reported as overdue by family members, prompting a multi-day search involving the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office, Alpine Search and Rescue Team, Flights for Life, the Colorado National Guard, and the US Air Force.
It is believed that Chambliss was likely on the Kelso Ridge route – a route he is said to have climbed multiple times before. The Kelso Ridge route is a Class 3 climb with big exposure risk. According to recent trail reports on 14ers.com, Kelso Ridge to Torreys Peak is mostly clear of snow and ice with a small snowfield near the summit. Our team is working to officially confirm whether or not this is the route Chambliss was on.
Recovery efforts have been postponed until Friday given complications posed by the difficult terrain.
This is the second death on one of Colorado’s fourteeners in roughly a week.