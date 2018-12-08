a17bf8327423e9df6eeb7a07467579ed
A snowboarder takes in the view from the top of Winter Park Resort's Prospector Express chairlift Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2005. Below is the ski resort's Rail Yard terrain park. Photo by Christian Murdock/The Gazette

Colorado is home to the best ski resort in North America, according to USA Today's 2018 Best Ski Resort 10Best list.   

Winter Park Resort in Winter Park, Colo. beat out ski resorts in Utah, California, Michigan and British Columbia — and also two other Colorado resorts—Copper Mountain and Telluride Ski resort. 

So how were the winners chosen? A panel of experts teamed up with USA Today's 10Best editors to pick 20 nominees, and then readers voted to determine the final top 10. You can check out the full list here.

More about Winter Park Ski Resort:

The resort is also one of two dozen featured in The Gazette's "Skiing Colorado" series: 

