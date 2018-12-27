There are 94 beds at the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Fort Logan in Denver.
Starting Christmas Eve, the Colorado Department of Human Services announced patients discharged from them are being replaced with someone in the criminal justice system.
People who have not been charged with a crime will not be given a bed for the foreseeable future.
"So, essentially, in order to get mental inpatient mental health services you have to commit a crime," Disability Law Colorado director of legal services Alison Butler said.
In an emailed statement the Colorado Department of Human Services said, "it did not have an option but to freeze civil admissions" because of its "requirement to meet the constitutional rights of defendants in criminal cases."