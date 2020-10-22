The largest of Colorado's wildfires by more than 67,000 acres is the Cameron Peak fire burning outside Fort Collins in the Roosevelt National Forest. The blaze has been burning for more than two months and had scorched 206,977 acres as of Thursday, according to fire officials.

The fire burst in size over the weekend after intense winds fanned the flames.

Firefighters also lost ground on containment but managed to recover some in the past few days with 55% containment reported as of Thursday afternoon, InciWeb, an official fire information website reported.

Weather continued to be an issue Thursday as humidity remained low and winds blew up to 40 mph, InciWeb read. But a dusting of snow is possible over the weekend. The storm could dampen the fire but will not extinguish flames or provide prolonged moisture, officials noted.

Crews managed to connect some of the fire's south containment lines together and protected buildings and infrastructure with the use of pumps and sprinklers while also dumping water and retardant on the flames.

However, Wednesday afternoon crews had to ground helicopters and planes after visibility in the area worsened due to smoke from the East Troublesome fire .

Jamestown and Ward were evacuated earlier this week after the CalWood fire and Lefthand Canyon fire erupted over the weekend.

Both fires, burning outside Boulder, remained steady in size over the past couple days. The CalWood Fire was 9,978 acres as of Thursday afternoon with 24% contained. The Lefthand Canyon fire measured at 460 acres and 43% containment.

The CalWood is smaller than many of the fires Colorado saw this year. Despite it's smaller size, it wreaked havoc on homes, destroying 22 and damaging four others.

Among the cluster of fires in northern Colorado is the Williams Fork fire, which started on Aug. 14. The fire continued to burn in the Arapahoe National Forest, but has had less explosive growth than the other fires. The blaze measures at 14,670 acres and is 30% contained.