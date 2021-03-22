Colorado's season came to an end Monday night in Indianapolis, falling to Florida State 71-53, after a poor offensive performance.
Coming off its best 3-point shooting game of the season on Saturday against Georgetown, in which the Buffaloes hit 16 3s, Colorado went cold Monday. Colorado was just 4 of 16 from beyond the arc and shot 35.7 percent from the field as a team.
Senior guard McKinley Wright IV struggled after his 13 assist game on Saturday. Florida State denied him the ball most of the game and when he had the ball, the Seminoles often frustrated him with double team. Wright finished the game with 10 points, one assist and five turnovers. Still, Wright will go down as one of the greatest players in Colorado history, leaving the program as the all-time assist leader and sixth in total points in his career.
Colorado finishes the season 23-9, its best winning percentage (.72) since 1969 (.75) when the Buffaloes last made the Sweet 16.