The Flying W Ranch in Colorado Springs will reopen Thursday, May 21, after being ravaged by the Waldo Canyon fire in 2012.
Flying W posted on Facebook that it is now selling tickets to its grand reopening Chuckwagon Dinner.
The fire destroyed hundreds of homes, including the ranch, in the Mountain Shadows neighborhood.
The Flying W Wranglers, who auditioned over 300 individuals for the grand reopening, will host the dinner and stage shows in the summer Chuckwagon operation, which runs through Sept. 30.
Click here for tickets.