Manitou Springs’ annual fruitcake toss and celebration is back for it’s 28th installation of competitions surrounding the controversial holiday treat.
The toss competition will consist of teams competing for titles of accuracy, distance, balance, and speed within categories including hand tossed, mechanical or three-person slingshot.
Also on the docket is the “Too Good to Toss” fruitcake bake-off. The winner is decided by the community and is based on who can make the best organic, non-GMO natural fruitcake.
The quirky local event is set to take place at Manitou Springs Memorial Park from 1-3 p.m.
The price of admission is one non-perishable food item to be donated to the Westside Cares food Bank, and fruitcakes are available to ‘rent’ for one dollar to participate.