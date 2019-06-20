LITTLETON, Colo. — Strontia Springs Reservoir, located in Waterton Canyon, in Littleton, is part of the South Platte River Collection System. That means 80 percent of Denver’s drinking water passes through this small lake.
The reservoir which holds 7,863 acre-feet of water is the smallest of Denver Water's 10 major reservoirs.
While the water that goes over the spillway into the South Platte River continues downstream to Chatfield Reservoir, other water is diverted into a 3.4-mile tunnel under the mountains to the Foothills Water Treatment Plant.
Construction of Strontia Springs was completed by Denver Water in 1983. The dam stands 243 feet above the South Platte River.