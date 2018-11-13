DENVER — Kratom is an herbal supplement that some people use to combat opioid addictions. Users see it as a natural way to wean off drugs and claim it’s not addictive and can’t alone lead to death.
But 9NEWS requested autopsies from the last three years in the ten most populated Colorado counties. Kratom was found in a deceased person’s system at least 27 times during that period. Coroners identified kratom as contributing to an overdose 17 times, meaning other drugs may have worked with kratom to cause death.
In at least six cases the coroner concluded that kratom was the only drug that contributed to someone’s death.
One of those autopsies is that of 29-year-old Daniel Schwartz. His father believes he became addicted to kratom to get off opioids. He died with an extremely high concentration of kratom in his system and the coroner determined he overdosed on the herbal supplement.