On the wings of a butterfly can come great change.
In the early 1970s, mathematician and meteorologist Edward Norton Lorenz made famous the butterfly effect, an aspect of chaos theory in which he said it’s possible a butterfly could spread and flip its wings in Brazil and create a chain of events resulting in a tornado in Texas.
It seemed like a good description of the pandemic to Colorado College music professor Ofer Ben-Amots.
“Maybe just a few people got sick, maybe in China, and they infected a few more, so just a little bit here and there, and it caused this crisis, this pandemic all over the world, and we’re still dealing with it,” he said. “The effect is like that. It starts small, but at the end it’s really chaos.”
Just before the pandemic started, CC hosted a visiting mathematician pianist from Spain who suggested to Ben-Amots that he write a piece of music combining math and music. He accepted the challenge and composed an 11-minute contemporary classical piece blending the butterfly effect with the Fibonacci numerical sequence, named after the Italian mathematician Fibonacci, in which each number is the sum of the two preceding ones. The higher the numbers, the closer one gets to the golden ratio, which can be found throughout the natural world.
“When you look at the rose petals on a flower, they’re arranged with the golden ratio, or look at the leaves of a tree and the proportions of a tree. They’re all based on the Fibonacci series,” Ben-Amots said. “There’s the element of chaos, though it’s not exact. It’s connected to the butterfly effect.”
During “The Butterfly Effect,” a free interdisciplinary event at CC, faculty, students and special guests will use the two math and physics concepts as a springboard for visual art, music, poetry, written works and more. It’s Thursday at Packard Hall. Attendees must wear a KN95 or similar filtration mask.
Among the presenters are pianist Susan Grace, associate chair, artist-in-residence and senior lecturer in music at CC, performing the U.S. premiere of Ben-Amots’ piece, “The Butterfly Effect”; CC physics professor Shane Burns, who won the 2011 Nobel Prize in physics, speaking about the physics of the effect; Surbhi Bhutani, a computer science major, talking about the math; Ben-Amots’ son, Zach Ben-Amots, reading his poem, “Chaos”; and Karen Mosbacher, a visual artist, who will create a painting on stage as the music is performed.
“People will be able to connect emotionally and intellectually, and even maybe challenge themselves,” Ofer said. “It will be an intellectual, artistic and emotional evening. We mix arts with the sciences. That doesn’t happen a lot of the time.”
Contact the writer: 636-0270