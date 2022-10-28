The Pikes Peak Trophy will stay in downtown Colorado Springs for at least another year.
Colorado College routed Air Force 8-0 on Friday at Ed Robson Arena to clinch at least a tie in the annual Battle for Pikes Peak series. CC has held the trophy since 2018.
Efficient power plays early in the game set the tone for CC’s blowout win. The Tigers scored two power-play goals in the first two periods — one from Gleb Veremyev and one from Noah Laba.
In addition to their power-play goals, Logan Will scored the game’s opening goal at full strength, and Ethan Straky scored late in the second period.
At the end of the second period, Colorado College led 4-0. And its offense didn’t stop there.
Laba and Will each added another goal and Hunter McKown scored two goals in the third period to double CC’s lead.
Laba had the hot hand for CC, notching two goals and three assists. It marked CC’s first five-point game since 2010.
Air Force logged 30 shots on goal but couldn’t get any of them to fall.
The teams will rematch on Saturday at 7:07 p.m. at Air Force’s Cadet Ice Arena.