Colorado College hockey goaltender Alex Leclerc has signed an amateur tryout contract with the Utah Grizzlies of ECHL, according to uscho.com.
Leclerc, a junior, played for the Tigers from 2016 to 2019, going 38-55-12 over that span with eight shutouts in 108 games.
During the 2018-19 season, the Longueuil, Quebec, native went 17-19-4 with a 2.70 GAA and a .914 save percentage and a pair of shutouts.
Leclerc helped the Tigers to their first NCHC quarterfinal series victory at Western Michigan in March. Leclerc is ranked among CC's career goaltending in various categories. Read more here.