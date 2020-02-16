On Valentine’s Day 1985, Cassandra Rundle and her two children were found slaughtered inside their Ivywild home.

After a vicious crime that reverberated through Colorado Springs and beyond, police focused their investigation on personal ads Rundle had taken out in a The Colorado Springs Sun, a now-defunct daily newspaper.

She had been looking for “one good man.” Police were searching for a killer.

Colorado Cold Case, reported and produced by The Gazette, returns for its fourth season Monday, on the heels of the 35th anniversary of the killings of Rundle and her two children, 12-year-old Detrick Sturm and 10-year-old Melanie Sturm.

The six-episode series features interviews with retired investigators, former classmates and others who keep memories of the family close, hoping for justice.

Listeners will retrace the police investigation that never led to an arrest, but pointed to several suspects, including a man on death row for an eerily similar crime committed six years later in another state.

The previous season of Colorado Cold Case looked at the slaying of Palmer Lake mountain biker, Tim Watkins. His body was found in a shallow grave along one of his favorite trails along Mount Herman.

Seasons 1-4 of Colorado Cold Case can be found on iTunes, Spotify and wherever else you get your podcasts. Listen here.