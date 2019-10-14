The third episode of Colorado Cold Case’s latest season appeared online Monday, detailing the volunteer-led search two years ago for Palmer mountain biking icon Tim Watkins after he went missing during a ride on Mount Herman.
The episode, which was reported and produced by The Gazette, unpacks the mystery behind Watkins’ disappearance in September 2017, when he set off for a ride on his wife’s birthday and didn’t return.
Dozens of volunteers convened in Palmer Lake to help find Watkins, 60.
He was widely known in the local mountain biking scene, and he helped establish the sport in the Pikes Peak region. So when his wife posted a Facebook message asking for help finding him, the community responded in spades.
The first clue on Tim’s whereabouts — a single cycling shoe — came about 48 hours after he was last heard from during an unintentional pocket dial. The volunteer crew ended up finding every major piece of evidence in the slaying, including Tim’s bike, the contents of his wallet and his bullet-riddled body, which was found buried near one of his favorite trails.
No arrests have been made, and no suspects have been named in the killing.
Previous episodes have re-introduced listeners to the case and delved into Watkins’ life, his love of mountain biking and the horrific Forest Service accident that solidified his love of the sport.
That Watkins would die mountain biking seemed as fitting as it was tragic, his friends and family said.
