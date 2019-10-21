Two years before Tim Watkins was shot and his body found buried in the hills above Palmer Lake, another 60-year-old man was killed in that same forest — a symptom, some say, of an area gone wild with too little supervision.
The latest episode of the Colorado Cold Case podcast appeared online Monday, examining longstanding complaints of chaos in the Pike National Forest — particularly in the Pikes Peak region. The issues were such that many people were not surprised that someone would be killed in the Rampart Range.
Watkins was killed in September 2017 after leaving his Palmer Lake house for a ride up Mount Herman Road toward Limbaugh Canyon — the site of one of his favorite trails. His body was found by a volunteer search crew three days later, buried on a hillside under branches .
The podcast’s current season has so far examined Watkins’ life as a mountain biker, as well as the desperate, dayslong search for him by other riders and members of the Palmer Lake community.
The latest episode, which was reported and produced by The Gazette, details several shootings and incidents in the Pike National Forest. They include the July 3, 2015, killing of Glenn Martin, 60, who was shot by a stray bullet while preparing to roast marshmallows with his family in the Rainbow Falls area.
Both deaths remain unsolved, and investigators have yet to identify any suspects in either case.
