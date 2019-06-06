Ten seemingly independent people tell similar stories about the suspect's confessions to the shooting. But the evidence doesn't confirm the stories. DNA from the scene doesn't match. Nor does the gun. If the evidence can't confirm a suspect, or eliminate them, then what will solve the case?
Who was involved, and how do you prove it?
Here's the latest episode:
Haven't listened yet? Start from the beginning here:
More about the case:
“Tommy” Kinslow, 20, was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Nov. 22, 2005. He had just finished his late shift at Hollywood Video and driven the half mile home to his parents’ house on Constitution Avenue. He parked in his usual spot, locked the car doors and was presumably walking toward the back gate when he encountered another man and the two fought. Tommy was shot five times. Despite as many as eight people witnessing the encounter, Tommy’s killer disappeared into darkness – faceless and anonymous. Months later, a suspect was named in the killing and then released for a lack of evidence. The case has sat cold since.