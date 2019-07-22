CONIFER, Colo. — The owner of a Conifer bed and breakfast is accused of shooting and wounding her husband during an argument early Sunday morning, according to an arrest affidavit from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
Marguerite Herb faces charges of attempted murder and assault in connection with the shooting that happened at the Arrowhead Bed and Breakfast.
Deputies responded to the business at 9284 Highway 285 shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office said.
Shortly after they announced their arrival, James Herb came out the business bleeding heavily from his right upper arm, the affidavit says. Marguerite Herb walked out a few minutes later unarmed and stated that James was "coming at me," according to the affidavit.