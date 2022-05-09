Last season marked the first time that the Colorado Avalanche did not win the Stanley Cup after sweeping a series in the playoffs. The franchise had completed three sweeps since moving to Colorado in 1995-96 before Monday's 5-3 win against Nashville that gave the Avs a 4-0 sweep of the Predators.

2021 – Swept the St. Louis Blues in the first round

2001 – Swept the Vancouver Canucks in the first round (Beat the New Jersey Devils in the finals)

1996 – Swept the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup finals