Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive a second payment of $841 this month in just under two weeks due to a scheduling quirk that occurs multiple times a year.
Eligible recipients will be given their payment on Sept. 30, leading to a total of $1,682 after also being given another payment at the beginning of the month, according to the Social Security Administration. September is one of three months in the year in which recipients receive two SSI payments, with the other two months being April and December.
The months in which recipients receive double payments are meant to offset months when no payments are sent out to ensure eligible people receive 12 payments a year, according to the SSA schedule. Payments are not made in 2022 in the months of January, May, and October because the first days of those months fall on a weekend.
Eligible couples will have two payments this month of $1,261. Essential persons, meaning people who live with a person receiving SSI and provide necessary care, will also receive their second payment of $421 at the end of the month.
Analysts expect Social Security payments will likely rise due to growing inflation rates, according to Nexstar Media Wire. However, some may end up earning less than what they receive right now because the increase in payments could place them in higher tax brackets.
Without action by Congress, Social Security trust fund reserves are expected to start drying up by 2035, the 2022 annual report of the Social Security Board of Trustees found. "At the time of depletion of these combined reserves, continuing income to the combined trust funds would be sufficient to pay 80 percent of scheduled benefits," the report said.