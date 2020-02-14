Men
CSU-Pueblo 74, UCCS 58
Pueblo: Mountain Lions senior Blend Avdili’s 20-points wasn’t enough to stave off a 42-point second-half onslaught Friday by the Thunderwolves.
Colorado College 87, Schreiner 69
The Tigers built a 10-point lead in the first half and added to it in the second. CooXooEii Black led Colorado College with 13 points.
Women
No. 8 Stanford 97, Utah 64
Salt Lake City: Lacie Hull scored 24 and Kiana Williams added 19 to lift the Cardinals over the Utes.
Fighting to keep pace with UCLA and Oregon at the top of the Pac-12 standings, Stanford (22-3, 11-2 Pac-12) ran off quick outlets on rebounds and 12 takeaways to a 25-2 advantage on fast break points.
No. 12 Arizona 64, Washington 53
Tucson, Ariz.: Aari McDonald scored nine of her 19 points in the third quarter when the Wildcats pulled away from the Huskies for their 20th win.
No. 13 DePaul 89, Butler 60
Chicago: Sonya Morris scored 23 points, Kelly Campbell had nine points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Blue Demons snapped the Bulldogs’ five-game winning streak.
It was a matchup of the top-scoring offense in the league against the best defense. DePaul entered averaging 84.9 points per game and the Bulldogs allow just 58.7 points.
No. 22 Arizona St. 62, Wash. St. 59
Tempe, Ariz.: Reili Richardson scored 13 of her 22 points in the final five minutes to help the Sun Devils hold off the Cougars.
Colorado College 72, Schreiner 58
McKenzee Gertz had three of the Tigers’ six 3-pointers on the way to scoring 22 points in a home victory over its Texas opponent.
CSU-Pueblo 59, UCCS 56
Pueblo: Kaity Hovasse was held to seven points and the Mountain Lions couldn’t overcome a nine-point deficit in the first against the Thunderwolves. CSU-Pueblo sophomore guard JaNaiya Davis led all scorers with 14 points.